houston-texans:-mock-drafts-differ-in-opinion-all-over-the-place

PALO ALTO, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: Shane Lemieux #68 of the Oregon Ducks blocks during an NCAA Pac-12 college or university soccer activity versus the Stanford Cardinal on September 21, 2019 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is noticeable behind, Dalyn Wade-Perry #50 of Stanford at still left. (Photograph by David Madison/Getty Illustrations or photos)

Remaining that it is mock draft period, there are different viewpoints on who the Houston Texans must just take in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Mock draft year is 1 of the a lot more fascinating periods of the offseason for the reason that viewpoints range in so numerous strategies, which is why mock drafts are so a lot fun to browse and write. Past week at the Toro Periods, we had our initial Texans mock draft with Houston deciding on a move rusher, which is a crew will need following the 2019 time.

On Monday in a mock draft at HoustonTexans.com, the voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer experienced the franchise deciding upon Trevon Diggs, a cornerback from Alabama, with their next-spherical decide. Try to remember, the Texans traded this year’s to start with-round pick (and other large picks) to the Miami Dolphins last offseason for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills.

Vandermeer wrote the pursuing about Diggs in his mock draft write-up:

“Good dimension, speed and a adaptable ability set.”

He didn’t go into too substantially element as to why Diggs would be a good preference, except that he had the dimension and pace and that his brother performed in the NFL. My viewpoint is it is extremely doubtful Diggs falls to the 57th over-all choice in the 2nd spherical as extra than a couple of mock drafts have Diggs going late in the first spherical.

Lance Cartelli of 247Sports activities.com on their Cleveland Browns web site, in a two-round mock draft, has the Texans picking Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a jogging again from LSU.

This decide is interesting as nicely simply because the Texans could wait to find a jogging again in rounds a few or four because they now have Duke Johnson in their backfield, and they could glance into no cost company or trade for an additional operating back again like they did previous year when they traded for Carlos Hyde when Lamar Miller was wounded in the preseason.

Edwards-Helaire is a reliable jogging back, and he’ll be good at the place in the NFL, but the Texans need to have to focus on protection in the next round, unless Edwards-Helaire is the very best participant offered at 57th total and they can’t pass on him.

In Daniel Jeremiah’s Top rated 50 draft potential customers list at NFL.com, he moved Edwards-Helaire from 40th total on his preceding record to now 32nd general, and that is just before the NFL Incorporate even normally takes area.

It will be extremely fascinating to see if Edwards-Helaire falls to 57th general (which I do not imagine he will) and he’s sitting there for the Texans to choose. Will they go offense and draft a operating back again, or consider to boost their defense as they need to go via a really challenging Kansas City Chiefs team if they at any time want to make the Super Bowl?

In a the latest mock draft, Luke Easterling of DraftWire (a member of the Usa Right now Network) tasks the Texans will decide on Shane Lemieux, an offensive lineman from Oregon, with the 57th over-all select.

This could be a range that actually enhances the offensive line, additional with the revamp of the unit very last period when the Texans drafted Tytus Howard and Max Scharping, plus traded for Laremy Tunsil. Lemieux would deliver much more ability on the offensive line, and even more so add to the dashing game of the Texans. In his draft profile by Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network, the next is mentioned about the lineman:

“Raw toughness and electricity serves him properly to take in up ability rushes and does not commonly get collapsed unless he’s late with his fingers.”

To be honest, the thought of deciding upon an offensive linemen in the second round this calendar year was put on the back burner as the concentration here has been mostly move hurry.

Once more, like with Edwards-Helaire, if Lemieux is the finest player obtainable at 57th general, or if the Texans seriously feel he can place the offensive line more than the leading, this decide on would do the job, but for the ’20 season almost everything will come back to the move rush due to the fact of how solid the AFC is likely to be the moment once again.

The great matter about mock drafts remaining different is the actuality it give us all a chance to find out about different gamers we could possibly not have identified about or examined closely.

The Texans have some strong and challenging options in advance this offseason, and if they do factors appropriately they could construct a really strong staff. Only time will inform if these mock drafts are the way the Texans go with the 57th over-all choose.