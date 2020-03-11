Houston Texans open up intriguing levels of competition at TE for upcoming year

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 01: Darren Fells #87 of the Houston Texans celebrates with teammate Jordan Thomas #83 soon after scoring a touchdown from the New England Patriots through the second quarter in the video game at NRG Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Illustrations or photos)

Houston Texans are working it back with their team of tight finishes, and it is posing an fascinating problem on who will stay for the regular time.

Houston Texans are re-signing Darren Fells to a new offer, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Fells, 33, was getting into totally free company in what was his final opportunity to generate a respectable NFL deal and will indication a two-calendar year deal worthy of up to $7 million.

The Texans observed lightning in a bottle in Fells’ earlier just one 12 months deal his addition was viewed as a lower-possibility superior reward signing as a journeyman becoming a member of his third group in 6 seasons. Having said that, Fells exceeded expectations as a starter in Houston with 34 receptions, 341 receiving yards, and a franchise-report 7 touchdowns for a limited conclude.

Fells delivered the offense with a huge-bodied receiver with the physicality to outmuscle lesser defensive backs in the crimson zone and be a acceptable blocker. Though his deal is limited time period, it will create a lengthy expression impression for the Texans.

Houston has invested heavily at the tight stop posture by introducing a few gamers in the very last two drafts, which includes Jordan Akins and Kahale Warring in the 3rd spherical of again to back again years.

Houston will have a rough determination looming ahead of them with 4 limited ends now below contract. Fells and Akins are virtual locks for participating in time subsequent time following their performances in 2019.

The Texans could have a tricky alternative on who to build as the 3rd tight close with Jordan Thomas and Warring both of those warranting a nearer appear. Both equally players are seen as superior upside prospective buyers with how the league is going in creating mismatches in the passing match.

Injuries played a issue in their 2019 season, but this forthcoming preseason and instruction camp could show to be pivotal in deciding their foreseeable future in Houston.