Houston Texans open with 3 major touchdowns against Chiefs in Q1

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Kenny Stills # 12 of the Houston Texans celebrates its 54-yard first-quarter touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

Texans vs. Chiefs: Division Round Inactives include Stephen Forsha’s Chris Jones

The Houston Texans picked up speed early on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round playoff.

A 54-yard third-and-1 touchdown pass, a touchdown-locked punt, and a fumbled punt that led to a quick result brought the Houston Texans early in their game of the division round at Arrowhead Stadium: 0-lead the Kansas City Chiefs.

The first of the two big games was a pass from Deshaun Watson to a very open Kenny Stills for the above-mentioned 54-yard touchdown strike in third place for the early score that the Texans in the opening area are not used to.

The Houston defense fought and forced a fourth dive, only to see that the special teams blocked the Chiefs’ attempt to fall. The attempt was blocked by Barkevious Mingo and returned by Lonnie Johnson for a 10-yard touchdown. After the extra point, Houston led 14-0.

Then came the third touchdown in the first quarter for the Texans, and it all started when Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs fumbled a boat that was recovered by Keion Crossen of Houston. This resulted in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Darren Fells, who went 21-0 up and overwhelmed the entire NFL, especially the Chiefs.

Many said, including the Toro Times, that the Texans needed a strong start against the Chiefs to keep up with the number 2 AFC team.

What do you think will happen to the rest of the game between the Texans and the chiefs in the AFC division round?