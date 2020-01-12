Houston Texans open with 3 major touchdowns against Chiefs in Q1

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
26
Houston Texans open with 3 major touchdowns against Chiefs in Q1
Loading...

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Kenny Stills # 12 of the Houston Texans celebrates its 54-yard first-quarter touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

Texans vs. Chiefs: Division Round Inactives include Stephen Forsha’s Chris Jones

The Houston Texans picked up speed early on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round playoff.

A 54-yard third-and-1 touchdown pass, a touchdown-locked punt, and a fumbled punt that led to a quick result brought the Houston Texans early in their game of the division round at Arrowhead Stadium: 0-lead the Kansas City Chiefs.

The first of the two big games was a pass from Deshaun Watson to a very open Kenny Stills for the above-mentioned 54-yard touchdown strike in third place for the early score that the Texans in the opening area are not used to.

The Houston defense fought and forced a fourth dive, only to see that the special teams blocked the Chiefs’ attempt to fall. The attempt was blocked by Barkevious Mingo and returned by Lonnie Johnson for a 10-yard touchdown. After the extra point, Houston led 14-0.

Then came the third touchdown in the first quarter for the Texans, and it all started when Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs fumbled a boat that was recovered by Keion Crossen of Houston. This resulted in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Darren Fells, who went 21-0 up and overwhelmed the entire NFL, especially the Chiefs.

Many said, including the Toro Times, that the Texans needed a strong start against the Chiefs to keep up with the number 2 AFC team.

Next: Texans vs. Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for the division round

What do you think will happen to the rest of the game between the Texans and the chiefs in the AFC division round?

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR