[houston-texans-pull-the-plug-on-the-vernon-hargreaves-experiment]

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER one: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots catches a move in the initial fifty percent and is tackled by Vernon Hargreaves III #28 of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December one, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the Patriots 28-22. (Image by Wesley Hitt/Getty Illustrations or photos)

The Houston Texans produced cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III after choosing him up in the middle of the 2019 season.

The Houston Texans declared the decision to move forward with no cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III as they enter the 2020 offseason. It was usually a likelihood the Texans could component strategies with Hargreaves soon after he was slated to get paid out north of $nine million in the fifth-yr option of his rookie-scale agreement.

The Texans experienced the option to maintain Hargreaves in his prior agreement immediately after boasting him off waivers with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers releasing him midseason. Hargreaves’ was much from a absolutely sure detail on the industry for the Texans past the 2019 year, but he confirmed the athleticism to cope with the slot position in the secondary.

Hargreaves has experienced a difficult time acclimating to the NFL stage immediately after staying drafted 11th in general by the Buccaneers in 2016. A terrific athlete at a pretty coveted posture, Hargreaves could nonetheless have suitors all-around the league as he has a shot to indicator with a group before the free company interval starts on March 18th.

The Texans are moving into the offseason with Gareon Conley, Lonnie Johnson, Keion Crossen, Cornell Armstrong, and Anthony Chesley after waiving Hargreaves. Meanwhile, Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby will be hitting totally free agency with their contracts expiring at the start out of the new time.

With Hargreaves’ departure, the Texans will be in the market for an additional cornerback that can enjoy snaps at the slot. With restricted draft picks, the Texans could sign a pair of defensive backs relying on which players they choose to keep.