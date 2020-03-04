houston-texans-re-indicator-jon-weeks,-safety-mike-adams-phone-calls-it-a-career

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 21: Jon Weeks #46 of the Houston Texans seems to be on in the course of warmup in advance of a video game from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photograph by Julio Aguilar/Getty Visuals)

The fate of two of the Houston Texans cost-free brokers has been decided prior to the get started of no cost agency.

Houston Texans will deliver back again Professional Bowl long snapper Jon Months to an extension in accordance to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Weeks has been 1 of the mainstays in the Texans organization considering that signing with them following likely undrafted from Baylor in 2010.

The previous Baylor very long snapper holds the franchise report of getting energetic for 160 online games because his arrival to the league and could lengthen it at the time the regular season begins.

Months was named as a Pro Bowl alternate this previous time and is continue to viewed as a person of the superior gamers at his position throughout the league. The Texans have put an emphasis on retaining their core of unique teams immediately after re-signing punter Bryan Anger to a 3-year extension towards the stop of the period.

On the other hand, former Pro Bowl security Mike Adams declared on NFL Network that he has decided to connect with it a vocation following 16 seasons in the league.

Adams, 38, was one of the oldest active defensive backs in the league this past season with the Texans, but he delivered Houston with a sound depth participant at protection.

Adams played a purpose in the safety rotation with Jahleel Addae and Tashaun Gipson working with accidents of their very own by means of the playoffs. He finished with 6 tackles and a pressured fumble in the two postseason games the Texans played in opposition to the Buffalo Payments and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs.

Texans could go after a veteran safety via cost-free company or resort to the draft to bolster their secondary for this approaching time.