Houston Texans shake at the front desk and coach the staff

This offseason will not be a quiet one for the Houston Texans as they have made some changes to their coaching and front office staff while the Super Bowl game is still ahead of them.

Aaron Chronicle of the Houston Chronicle reported that defensive coach Anthony Weaver, who was promoted by the Texans, was acting as defensive coordinator for the coming season, and dismissed out-line coach John Pagano.

The Texans would not remain inactive after a defeat between 51 and 31 against the Kansas City Chiefs, in which the defense was particularly overwhelmed by Pat Mahomes II and the Chiefs’ offensive. According to Wilson, it is still unknown whether Romeo Crennel will return to the Texans in a different role when Mike Vrabel was promoted to defensive coordinator. However, resignation could be a real option for the former Texan defensive coordinator.

Weaver is now the third defensive coordinator since Bill O’Brien was hired as head coach in 2014. Since the new defensive coordinator was already deployed for the 2020 season, the Texan coach replacement for Weaver must be found in the defensive line and in Pagano at linebacker.

If the past two years have shown anything, the Texans are not immune to change and have taken several bold steps with Cal McNair and O’Brien at the top. Brian Gaine was fired in Houston in the second year of his contract months before the start of the 2019 regular season.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, the Texans fired another important part of their front office in their senior vice president of football administration, Chris Olsen.

Olsen played a crucial role in managing the long-term flexibility of Texans Cap Space and negotiated with the actors in the organization. His absence combined with the vacancy as General Manager could give O’Brien and the current group of front office staff more power to take the steps they want to take on the list.

However, this could also give the Texans the opportunity to hire someone outside the organization to take on this responsibility.

Nick Caserio is one of the popular names that continue to emerge when his contract with the New England Patriots expires, and the Texans have shown great interest in their last two searches for a general manager.