Houston Texans signs several players for future contracts for the 2020 season

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 24: Chad Hansen # 85 of the Houston Texans during a pre-season NFL game at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

The Houston Texans announced that they have re-signed players for upcoming deals for the 2020 season.

With the bitter end of the postseason 2019 for the Houston Texans, they announced that in 2020 they’d signed new contracts for multiple players from their training team to become part of the 90-man squad. Inside linebacker Nate Hall, outside linebacker Davin Bellamy, cornerbacker Anthony Von Chesley, Safety Shalom Luani and Jonathan Owens are expected to return on the defensive for the Texans.

Meanwhile, quarterback Alex McGough, Karan Higdon, wide receiver Chad Hansen, offensive linemen Rick Leonard and Kyle Murphy have also signed a future / reserve contract to fight for a possible shot for a duty roster position on the Houston offensive ,

Regarding the players the Texans signed on future contracts, McGough and Owens are two prospects for the coming season, as both have been promoted to active squad during the regular season.

McGough’s stake in the 53 men was short but significant as the Texans promoted him to prevent him from being recruited by the Jacksonville Jaguars when they dealt with Nick Foles’ injury earlier in the season.

On the other hand, Owens was contracted against the Indianapolis Colts at week 12 and used against the Texans who struggled with a lack of sound safety precautions on the depth map for this game.

Shortly afterwards Owens was dispensed with, but the Texans placed him again in the training group.

Hansen, Murphy and Luani are other players on the Texan list for the coming season.