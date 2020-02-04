Houston Texans will face 6 playoff teams in 2020

The Houston Texans will compete against six teams that qualified for the 2019 NFL Playoffs in 2020, including the Super Bowl Champions.

If many believed that the Houston Texans had a difficult schedule in 2019 when the franchise won AFC South for the second time in a row and won a playoff game, the 2020 schedule is also difficult for the Texans. Six teams are on the schedule for the 19 NFL playoffs.

The Texans’ playoff teams include the Tennessee Titans (twice), Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings, the New England Patriots and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Houston will face the titans and chiefs in the 1920s, but the Texans lost 1-1 last season to both teams, sharing the regular season games with the titans and defeating the chiefs in the regular season but in the division round of the playoffs.

The home and away opponents of the Texans are listed during the 20s season with their 19s season balance sheet:

AT HOME: Indianapolis Colts (7-9), Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10), Tennessee Titans (9-7), Baltimore Ravens (14-2), Cincinnati Bengals (2-14), Green Bay Packers (13-3), Minnesota Vikings (10-6) and New England Patriots (12-4).

PATH: Chicago Bears (8-8), Cleveland Browns (6-10), Detroit Lions (3-12), Indianapolis Colts (7-9), Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10), Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8), Tennessee Titans (9-7) and Kansas City Chiefs (12-4).

Being a division champion brings the Texans the best of the best for the coming season, but playing the top teams in the NFL is what is needed for this franchise if they ever want to be serious competitors when the playoffs arrive. Even the networks don’t see the Texans as a serious contender for the Super Bowl, as this is always the first playoff game to air on a Saturday afternoon.

The game to watch will be exciting when the Texans take on the Super Bowl LIV champions as the Texans not only defeated them in the regular season, but also how the Texans lost to Kansas City and leave a bad feeling in the franchise.

Houston had a 24 point lead in the second quarter in the Divisional Playoff game, and all we need to know is that the Chiefs are more advanced and have not lost since they won the Super Bowl by 31-20 points fought back after dropping 10 points in the second frame. Kansas City seemed pretty good at making a comeback in the playoffs this year.

If Houston has a strong schedule – the Bengals and Browns are likely to improve from their 2019 records – the season won’t be a pass, and improvements need to be made through the free agency, the 2020 NFL Draft, and maybe even a trade the Texans made a few big ones in the last off-season.

Next: Former Houston Texans WR Sammie Coates now with the XFL

The 2020 NFL season will be exciting and a lot will happen between now and week 1 of the season. If you know what’s going to happen to the Texans in the next 20 years, it will be an interesting and exciting journey this off-season.