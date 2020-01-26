How 3D holograms and AI preserve the stories of Holocaust survivors

Max Eisen, 90, lived his life by stubbornly looking ahead.

He survived the loss of his mother and brothers and sisters in the gas chambers of Auschwitz, and survived the camp himself, concentrating on passing through for one hour each day. He survived a 13-day death march by making himself ready to move his body forward step by step. He emigrated to Canada and started a business and a family by refusing to look back at what he had lost.

However, last month he spent five full days in a Los Angeles studio, not just to look back, but to watch every minute of his life for a high-tech project that will keep his voice long after he is gone.

“I found this a very powerful tool, it was important,” says Eisen.

The tool to which Eisen refers is the New Dimensions program in Testimony.

It is part of the USC Shoah Foundation of Steven Spielberg, who founded the director after making the film Schindler’s List. Over the past 25 years, the foundation has recorded the testimonies of Holocaust survivors and other genocides.

However, this new project goes much further than simple recordings.

Interactive hologram

Max Eisen, left, cooperates with an archived recording of fellow Holocaust survivor Pinchas Gutter, while a technician watches. (Perlita Stroh / CBC)

The USC initiative uses proprietary technology and uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to create holograms of survivor stories that the public can use to communicate and ask questions for years to come.

Requirements are the 25th person and the first Canadian to undergo the trial, after another Canadian, Pinchas Gutter, tested an earlier and less polished version of it a few years ago.

The process starts on a Monday morning and continues until Friday afternoon. Requirements must, like others before him, sit in a chair in the same position and wear the same clothes, while an employee of the USC Shoah Foundation asks him hundreds of questions about his life and experiences during the Holocaust.

The two are sitting in a purpose-built tent of green screens and surrounded by 26 mounted cameras that capture Eisen’s responses from every angle.

Max Eisen, who recently participated in a program that will turn his Holocaust testimony into an interactive hologram, tells Ioanna Roumeliotis of The National what it is like to have his memories digitally immortalized.

After the week of filming, the USC team starts the difficult editing process. They transform the week-long interview of Eisen into an interactive hologram.

The completed hologram works with technology that allows users to ask any question they want. The system recognizes words in the question and links them in real time to an answer in the database. Children and adults essentially talk to a person on a screen, who looks like they are listening to them and answering the questions in real time.

“When I first saw this, I thought it was a little creepy, and this meant the end of life – you’re just hanging on a wall now,” says Eisen.

“But I have come to realize that this is a new technology and that it can do a very large, important job.”

Max Eisen, a Canadian, is the 25th person to participate in a USC Shoah Foundation program that digitally archives the stories of Holocaust survivors. He shows The National's Ioanna Roumeliotis the completed hologram of another survivor.

Search to save the past

For Eisen, participation in the New Dimensions Program is only the last part of his personal quest to inform others about the atrocities of the Holocaust.

For the past two decades, he has delivered speeches at schools and at community meetings. He has often returned to Poland with The March of the Living, a group that takes Jewish teenagers and adults on guided tours of concentration camps and ghettos in Poland.

He agreed not to talk about his past until after he left his company in 1991. It was his granddaughter who started questioning him about it when she started learning about the Holocaust at school.

“I then decided that I am going to do this, I have to talk about it,” he says. “I promised my father that I would tell the world what happened there, so it was time.”

Max Eisen took a photo of his family before they were taken to Auschwitz concentration camp. (Jared Thomas / CBC)

The mother and brothers and sisters of Eisen were killed on their arrival at the Auschwitz concentration camp in May 1944. He lost his father a few months after they arrived.

For months he and his father had been suffering from a tiring work detail, often working ten to twelve hours a day and surviving with very little food. After his father was selected for medical experiments, Eisen never saw him again.

Eisen attributes his own survival to the mercy of the surgeon of the camp, himself a Polish prisoner, after being severely beaten by an SS officer. The surgeon kept Eisen in his clinic and set him to work as his assistant after he had recovered from his injuries, saving him further labor.

“Of my entire family, more than 70 people, I was one of three to survive,” says Eisen,

When he started to tell his experiences about the Holocaust, Eisen never stopped. His memoir, By Chance Alone, was published in 2016 and was the winner of the CBC Canada Reads Competition of 2019.

Canada reads trailer for By Chance Alone from Max Eisen.

The pursuit, spreading the truth about what happened to him and the people around him during the Holocaust, has now become his full-time job.

“This is actually my career now,” says Eisen. “I was in business and I closed that book and I opened this book. And all these opportunities just come now and I don’t refuse anyone.”

His determination to inform as many people as possible about the Holocaust and the dangers of anti-Semitism is still relevant, he says.

This was reinforced when an image of him in front of the synagogue promoting Holocaust education in 2018 was violated with the German word “achtung”, which translates into “attention” – a word vividly reminding Eisen of yelling at prisoners in Auschwitz.

The image of Max Eisen was made illegible outside of Beth Jacob Synagogue in Toronto in July 2018 (Canadian Jewish News / Twitter)

Demand admits that reliving his past has not become easier, but says that the work is too important to stop – and the feedback he receives from students keeps him going.

“She keep telling me, you know, ‘I have been a director at this school for 25 years, I have seen these students, they have an attention span of 15 minutes and they were here for an hour and a half, they did not blink with an eyelash. “That’s worth it,” says Eisen.

This year's winner of Canada Reads from CBC is the book by Max Eisen, By Chance Alone. It tells the story of his experience as a 15-year-old in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Eisen has made it his mission to talk about the holocaust and to inform students about where intolerance can lead.

Grueling interview process

Kia Hayes, of the USC Foundation, is responsible for interviewing Requirements for the New Dimensions project. She and her team have spent months researching every aspect of his past, a process that led to more than 1,000 questions for him.

She says that knowing that Eisen can handle the debilitating interview process, that is why they chose him for the project.

“It is not only that the survivor can sit physically five hours a day, five days a week to tell their story. It is also, mentally and emotionally, able to do this? Do they want to? Do they feel at ease when sharing? “says Hayes.

“We want to know that we do not overload them with the number of questions we ask, and that is very important to us.”

USC Foundation project manager Kia Hayes kept the interviews on camera with Max Eisen. (Perlita Stroh / CBC)

The types of questions that Hayes asks Eisen are also interesting.

In addition to questions about his childhood and wartime, her team needs to think about what a child could ask without a knowledge of the history of a Holocaust survivor. So questions like “Did you meet Hitler?” and “Do you hate Germans?” are included because children are likely to ask them.

“They (children) are curious. They want to know such things. So we have to make sure that the questions we build up also contain that level of curiosity,” Hayes explains.

And Requirements is more than willing to answer all those questions. He says it is essential that the stories of Holocaust survivors do not die with them, and the interactive holograms help keep the stories alive for future generations.

Max Eisen’s interviews were recorded by 26 separate cameras to record him from every angle. (Perlita Stroh / CBC)

“It’s amazing, who would have thought such a thing would be possible?”

The interactive hologram of Requirements is now in the editing phase and will be ready to install in museums and travel to schools within about a year. He says the experience was a unique opportunity to preserve his legacy.

“That’s why I keep doing this, and moving, and going, and talking. And this is what other survivors do – when we’re no longer here, there must be some other tools that these students and the next generations will have to hear and see “