“How a Boy Falls” review – A slick but ultimately unsatisfactory thriller

At the beginning of ‘How a Boy Falls’, Steven Dietz’s new suspense-thriller, which is having its world premiere at Northlight Theater, two men start a conversation at a pick-up bar – a strike that, apparently a coffee shop. It wasn’t long before the more confident man convinced the other – why, we ask ourselves – to introduce himself to a woman who apparently stands in the middle of an upright position, where he poses as the man the woman has been waiting for. It turns out she’s been waiting for a hit man. He plays along.

“How a Boy Falls”: 2.5 out of 4

Hidden motives, dark and unclear histories, the manipulators may be manipulated. In the beginning it feels so fraught. No wonder director Halena Keys introduces the piece and infuses the gaps between his non-chronological scenes with the surf music soundtrack of “Pulp Fiction”.

But despite Dietz’s cunning and ultra-curvy stories and the dignified efforts of the actors involved, what we get never becomes a dripping atmospheric story of exciting truth-seeking and entertaining onlayering. With characters whose history never really becomes clear and convincing, who never come from manipulated pieces in a playwright’s puzzle, we end with a shivering cold work that feels smooth but is not fully involved.

That woman in the coffee shop is called Chelle, and she is played by Cassidy Slaughter-Mason with the right amount of not-so-innocent innocence. Yes, she’s looking for a hit man, but somehow it feels right from the start. And somehow traveling caterer Sam (Sean Parris), the man from the coffee shop who suddenly helps her, feels it and keeps going, even as Mitch (Travis A. Knight), the security man dressed in training pants who tells him to wear it , suggests he walks away (but that doesn’t mean of course).

Tim Decker and Michelle Duffy play a rich couple in the middle of the world premiere thriller “How a Boy Falls” at Northlight Theater. Michael Brosilow

The story begins to come together fairly quickly in a play that feels completely complete after less than 75 minutes. Chelle becomes an au pair for a very rich couple with a young boy. Father Paul (Tim Decker) quotes Camus and enjoys the balcony of his cliff with a breathtaking view (sorry!). The mother Miranda (Michelle Duffy) sees nothing but danger for her child in that steep fall, no matter how current it may be. And yes, the mystery in the heart of “How a Boy Falls” is exactly what happened to the boy when he decided to hide on that balcony.

I have found many puzzles about this piece outside the plot puzzle, which to be honest was quite easy to be ahead of. For example, why can characters know so much and so little about the people they seem to study? Should this be an existentialist Camus-like metaphor, or just worthless research?

Why does this thriller feel exactly as it gets less and less exciting as it progresses? The bet seems to fall halfway, but the characters don’t run away because … they just don’t.

And why does it feel so strange to match the pulpy soundtrack of sound designer Rick Sims with the minimalist but emotionally removed set by Lizzie Bracken? Perhaps it is because telling pulp is anything but minimalist, while this piece is all about economy, the extremely careful distribution of information, but with the new information that fills in gaps without ever giving a dramatic punch.

And finally, why is it so easy to tell who is good or bad in this piece, regardless of their role in the mystery itself? This game keeps you a bit overwhelmed, but at some point you realize that the characters are no deeper than they seem. For a play that offers many twists and turns, there really isn’t much mystery beyond the central plot point. In a play in which nobody can be trusted, you can trust your judgment. What you see is what you get.

Steven Oxman is a freelance writer.

