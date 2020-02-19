[how-a-central-london-borough-has-been-quietly-marketing-off-council-houses-and-creating-hundreds-of-thousands]

We will use your e mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Recognizefor particulars of your facts safety legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

Westminster Council last 7 days designed £2.6 million from offering six council houses at glitzy auction occasions, despite calls for social housing to be shielded.

The to start with 3 qualities, all 1-beds and studios, had been flogged at an function hosted by world serious estate agency Savills on February 12, at the London Marriott Resort in Grosvenor Square.

A next celebration, filmed by BBC One’s Houses Below the Hammer, was held the subsequent day at the Intercontinental Resort in Park Lane.

Much more than 200 hopeful customers loaded its “Ballroom” conference centre, in which Bollinger champagne was marketed at £115 a bottle.





Auctioneer Gary Murphy presides above Allsop auction held at the Intercontinental Lodge on February 13

(Image: Owen Sheppard)



Labour councillors have criticised the gross sales, stating the borough’s social housing stock ought to be shielded for persons in have to have, although the ruling Tory team claims the income will aid it develop new, larger “affordable” houses that suit demand from customers from households.

The 6 vacant, leasehold attributes all offered at under marketplace level, but had been mentioned to be in very poor affliction. They bundled:

February 12 auction

44D Gloucester Gardens a third-ground just one-bed flat that marketed for £517,000

123A Lisson Grove: a just one-mattress flat close to Edgware Street station that offered for £357,000

7C Penfold Avenue: a one-bed flat in close proximity to Edgware Highway station that bought for £474,000

February 13 auction

147C Gloucester Put: a studio ground-flooring flat in the vicinity of Baker Street station that sold for £390,000

6A Bravington Highway: a one-mattress flat with rear back garden that bought for £445,000

63E Blomfield Highway: a second-flooring studio near to Warwick Avenue station that bought for £417,000





(Still left) 63E Blomfield Road, a 2nd-flooring studio close to Warwick Avenue station that sold for £417,000. (Appropriate) 147C Gloucester Location, a studio floor-floor flat close to Baker Road station that marketed for £390,000

(Impression: Allsop)



The profits have lifted income for the council next many years of central Govt cuts.

But senior Labour councillor Paul Dimoldenberg explained: “There’s 2,500 people today who have been place in short-term lodging and B&Bs outside the borough.

“I really don’t think providing council households is a good way of supporting people people today get a home. It really is a warped way of working with the housing disaster.

“This is the erroneous issue to do simply because you will find substantial demand from customers from persons in housing need to have, whether that is persons who are one or mother and father with small children.”





(Left) 123a Lisson Grove, a a person-mattress flat in close proximity to Edgeware Road station that offered for £357,000. (Proper) 6A Bravington Street, a one particular-mattress flat with rear back garden that marketed for £445,000

(Impression: Allsop)



He stated that the council has freehold possession of about 22,500 residences, although 10,000 have been sold with a hefty lower price to previous tenants underneath Correct to Purchase, and several of them sub-allow

The council was considered to have marketed dozens of houses at auction in 2019. The Westminster Labour occasion stated it obtained knowledge from the council’s housing section suggesting up to 37 could have been auctioned among July and December.

Defending the sales, the cabinet member for housing solutions, councillor David Harvey stated: “As component of our Town For All approach, we’re committed to providing 1,850 new cost-effective homes throughout the borough, having said that it’s essential that we construct the suitable type of property to satisfy our residents’ demands.

“The cash from the sale of these attributes will be put towards us offering much better social housing, which could perhaps raise the selection of bedrooms we can provide our citizens by 70 for every cent, and regenerating homes that desperately want it.

“All of the houses remaining auctioned are either studio or just one bedroom flats, which do not address our need to supply two and a few bed room residences for family members.”

Mr Dimoldenberg extra: “These residences have to have restoring. The council has income to mend them, so it need to do that and enable them. It truly is very straightforward. They should really handle attributes so that individuals have someplace first rate to stay. Then you have a standard profits from letting it.”

