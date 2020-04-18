How a country has set the path for complete elimination of the COVID-19 virus

New Zealand stands out when historians evaluate how countries have addressed the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Pacific nations are the only Western nations that are making definite attempts to eradicate the virus. Before the death of one was reported, it adopted one of the toughest blockades in the world to isolate the infection and prevent the disease from spreading uncontrollably.

Early signs are promising. The new infection rate is the lowest in weeks and the death toll is 11, making it one of the lowest in the developed world. On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Arder will decide whether to begin mitigating quarantine demands that all but essential workers be at home.

“We have the opportunity to do something we couldn’t achieve in other countries. The elimination of the virus,” Ardern told reporters at Wellington on Thursday, warning him not to relax restrictions too soon.

The high goal of eradicating the island nation is not without critics who claim unrealistic and disruptive economic costs. Even if New Zealand succeeds, its borders would have to remain closed to much of the world for a considerable period of time to keep the virus out. This will destroy the tourism industry, the largest source of forex income.

According to Michael Baker, a professor of public health at the University of Otago at Wellington in the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group in New Zealand, the heart of New Zealand’s approach is a scientific fact that seems to be ignored by most Western leaders. That is, the incubation period for the virus is usually twice that of influenza, 5-6 days.

“That is, if someone gets sick, you can quickly quarantine them and gather their contacts to quarantine those people and disrupt the chain of transmission,” Baker said. “With flu, we can’t really do that because it’s too late to find the contact. They’re infected by others.”

Still, most countries treated Covid-19 like flu, he said. Countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, have opted for such mitigation and containment efforts because of the overwhelming litigation.

Tactical change

New Zealand’s first response also took that approach. Early in the outbreak, Ardern talked about “flattening” the spread of the virus to ensure that the healthcare system could cope.

All that changed on March 23, and when she announced that the four-week national blockade would start two days later, modeling would “ tens of thousands of New Zealanders could die ” without action. I showed you.

The industry was closed, the school was closed, and the only stores allowed to stay open were supermarkets, some corner stores and pharmacies. At that stage, there were only 102 New Zealand cases and no deaths. Most countries have resorted to such measures only after a sharp increase in deaths. Also on March 23, when the UK announced its blockade, there were 6,650 Covid-19 cases and 335 people had died.

Exit strategy

The theory states that imposing severe restrictions prematurely stops the spread of pathogens and ultimately allows crystallization of exit strategies. The economic impact can be exacerbated in advance, but activity can resume sooner. Alternatives to mitigation or containment require restrictions to stay in place for months and can prolong economic distress.

The New Zealand strategy requires extensive testing and contact tracking capabilities and is supported by statistics. The total number of cases has increased to 1,409, avoiding the sharp increase seen in Europe and the United States. Only eight new cases were reported on Friday, the lowest number in four weeks.

An island country with 5 million inhabitants has a population similar to Ireland, which has experienced more than 13,000 infections and nearly 500 deaths. And while the death toll of 11 in New Zealand is comparable to 10 in Singapore, Southeast Asian countries are currently suffering from a wave of infections from dormitories housing low-paying foreign workers.

The comparison with neighboring Australia is more complicated. The number of cases in Australia is much higher at 6,468 and the death toll reaches 63. However, the infection rate has reached 254 per million, less than New Zealand’s 292 per million.

Australian approach

The Australian result came despite the less stringent restrictions. This will allow more industries, such as construction, to continue operating and consumers to get haircuts and buy take-away meals, helping many workers get lower incomes. Can be maintained

“Australia is far superior to New Zealand,” said Peter Collignon, an infectious disease doctor at Canberra Hospital who advises the Australian government.

Corignon asks if New Zealand’s eradication strategy is feasible.

“In reality, the virus is ubiquitous and spread all over the world,” he said. “So how long do you do this, even if you succeed in the short term? Six months? Two years? It’s going to be a reintroduction of the virus.”

One concern is the phenomenon of subclinical infection. Even in the absence of symptoms, people can become infected with the disease, highlighting the challenge of containing a pandemic.

“Nirvana” scenario

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told the New Zealand Parliamentary Commission on April 14 that eradication of the virus was a “Nirvana” scenario.

“We are pursuing a very aggressive containment strategy,” he said. “Obviously, we want to achieve exclusion [but] given the incredible border measures needed, it’s quite doubtful if it can be sustained over the long term.”

For Baker, trying to eliminate the virus is not only beneficial, but there is also evidence that it can be eliminated. For example, China seems to have succeeded in stopping the spread of Wuhan and preventing the spread of infection within the border.

He believes that more countries, including Australia, can still adopt removal strategies and eventually form a’Eastern Hemisphere block ‘that allows travel with countries like China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea. I will.

“Maybe it’s a bit optimistic, but at least there are exit strategies and plans,” Baker said. “It seems much more attractive than the turmoil that Europe and North America would have in the foreseeable future.”

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

— 22 million people lost their jobs in the past month — Actual unemployment is probably near 18%

— How Fortune 500 companies are leveraging their resources and expertise during a pandemic

— Inside the surreal “mask economy”: rising prices, bid wars, armed guards

-IRS Launches “Get My Payment” Portal for Tracking Stimulus Check Status

-How All S & P 500 Sectors Are Affected by the Coronavirus Sale

—If you’ve been a bit busy these days, check out the 2020 elections

-Military Experts: Must Fight Coronaviruses, Like Fighting Rebels on the Battlefield

—PODCAST: COVID-19 May Overturn Concept of Best Company of the Year

— Video: 401 [k] COVID-19 victims are exempted from withdrawal penalty

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus News