How a Disney Movie Misled the Entire world About Lemmings

When you assume of lemmings, what comes to thoughts? Most likely, after a long time of pop-society portrayals, you’re imagining a smaller furry creature heading to its death with hundreds of its compatriots. But it turns out that could possibly not be totally exact — in simple fact, lemmings do not engage in these methods. But it turns out that a good deal of men and women think they do. Why, accurately, is that?

Producing at Hyperallergic, Nathan Smith explored the legacy of the 1958 Disney documentary White Wilderness — a movie which was originally manufactured obtainable on Disney+, but pulled down quickly following its launch.

At the time of its launch, a single of the most putting facets of White Wilderness was a scene of lemmings launching by themselves to their fatalities off of a cliff. Regrettably, this was not remotely correct. Smith describes how that scene was produced:

Carrick, who was a cameraman on the creation, alleged that the filmmakers paid out young ones in Manitoba 25 cents to wrangle lemmings and then transport them south for filming. The crew customers made spinning turntables lined in snow to jostle the lemmings and deliver them tumbling, and then proceeded to throw them off the cliff . The resulting footage was edited to make the mass animal killing search like normal suicide.

It’s worth mentioning right here that White Wilderness was not an obscure curiosity — it gained the 1958 Academy Award for Greatest Documentary. And experts have been criticizing it for its incorrect portrayal of lemming behavior at any time considering the fact that. Admittedly, it’s not the most inaccurate nature documentary at any time. But it does go a very long way in the direction of describing how misconceptions like this can spread unabated.

