How a driving ban and telephoning with a handheld could save lives

A draft law that runs through the state parliament in Harrisburg prohibits drivers in the country from using handheld devices while driving. The law was passed in the State House on Wednesday and is now being voted on in the Senate.

According to the law, anyone over the age of 18 can only make calls using Bluetooth or the hands-free system. Persons under the age of 18 may only use their GPS via Bluetooth or a connected device.

Distracted drivers cause problems nationwide and it is easy to see why.

Distracted driving is responsible for a quarter of police accidents, according to Carinsurance.info. This is because people who use the phone are four times more likely to get into an accident than those who don’t. The driver’s attention also drops by 37% when making calls.

In addition, the use of a cell phone leads to a considerable delay in reaction times while driving, which corresponds to a blood alcohol level of 0.08%. This is the national legal limit for a DUI or DWI conviction.

If you send an SMS while driving, the probability of a crash is 23% higher.

Calling by phone while driving is currently not forbidden in Pennsylvania, although texting and driving are prohibited: a fine of $ 50. However, experts believe you will be more likely to end up paying more than $ 100 when you consider court costs, surcharges, and other additional fees.

In certain circumstances, sending an SMS while driving can also lead to ruthless conviction while driving.

In most cases, SMS violations do not add points to the driver’s license.

Hands-free law in the country typically varies from state to state.

In Texas, for example, there is no ban on using cell phones, but school bus drivers are not allowed to use cell phones or SMS while driving if they have passengers under the age of 17. New drivers are not allowed to use cell phones or text while driving the first year on the road.

There is no ban on using handheld devices in Vermont, but there is a complete SMS ban that applies to all drivers. If you are a school bus driver, you are not allowed to use your phone, and new drivers are not allowed to use the phone if you are 18 or younger.

In other states, such as Wisconsin and Wyoming, making calls while driving is not prohibited for anyone. But nobody is allowed to write and drive SMS.

Out West, California has the strictest freehand driving laws. The Golden State has a complete SMS and driving ban, as well as a ban on using handheld devices at the wheel. There is also a ban on cell phone use for school bus drivers and new drivers who are under the age of 18.

If the state house passed the law and it was signed by governor Tom Wolf, more younger drivers would be affected than older ones. Anyone under the age of 18 could be run over if only using their cell phone, but anyone under the age of 18 could not.