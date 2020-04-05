How a high-level group formed by the government stepped up its fight against Covid-19 – News from India

A group of senior bureaucrats held six meetings with international organizations, over 40 non-governmental organizations and several bodies within just six days of its formation, highlighting the sense of urgency in the Narendra Modi government to fight coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The authorized group “Coordination with the Private Sector, NGOs and International Organizations for COVID Response Activities 19” is chaired by NITI Director Aayog Amitabh Kant. It is one of 11 panels set up by the Center on March 29 to monitor all aspects of the pandemic.

According to the official release, the main goal of Kant’s team (Authorized Group 6 or EG6) was to seek technology-based support and solutions in specific areas, clear barriers for private players and coordinate with other groups as well as the government.

The group met with industry associations, international organizations and civil society organizations about “their contribution to the Covid-19 response, their plans for the coming weeks, the problems they face and their expectations of the government,” the statement said.

While all three stakeholder groups indicated areas in which they needed support, Kant assured them of government assistance, and also brought them into contact with other empowered groups for quicker and more efficient response and coordination.

Apart from Kant, the group is made up of Chief Scientific Officer K Vijayaraghavan; Kamal Kishore (Member, National Disaster Management Authority); Sandeep Bhatnagar (Member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs); Anil Malik of Home Ministry; Vikram Doraiswami and P Harish of the Foreign Office Office; Gopal Baglay and Aishvarya Singh of the Office of the Prime Minister; and Tina Soni of the Cabinet Secretariat. The work of the group is serviced by Sanyukta Samaddar, Advisor, Sustainable Development Goals, NITI Aayog.

The group met with the United Nations (UN) Permanent Coordinator for India and Heads of World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), International organizations Labor (ILO), UN Women, UN Habitat, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

The talks focused on providing technical support in monitoring and surveillance systems, strengthening health and nutrition services, capacity building, funding and support for critical equipment.

Following the meetings, the UN in India built a joint plan for responding to the program, “defining their clear activities and results in different sectors and countries, where they partner with the ministries and governments of the Union countries.” The plan was submitted to Niti Aayog.

Kant’s team held in-depth discussions with over 40 reputable civil society and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) until April 3, in addition to writing 92,000 such bodies registered with Niti Aayoga.

Kant also appealed to these bodies to assist the government in identifying disease hot spots, and to replace volunteers and caregivers to provide services to the elderly, disabled, children, transgender and other vulnerable groups. The government appealed to these groups to “create awareness for prevention, social distance, isolation and the fight against stigma, and to provide shelter to homeless people, day wage earners and poor urban families. To set up kitchens in the migrant community,” the statement said. .

Furthermore, Kant wrote to all states, asking them to use the physical and human resources made available to them by these NGOs and civil society groups.

The Committee also introduced players from the private sector and start-ups to collaborate among them in the production of health equipment and PPE. “As many as 8 startups working on innovative healthcare solutions, 12 leading CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) leaders, 6 CEOs of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce) partners, 14 CEOs of top NASSCOM-based technology companies – a (non-profit industry association) participated in the discussions.

Discussions focused on issues including cost estimates for PPE, ventilators and medical equipment, retrofitting of domestic production lines to meet demand, supply chain management issues, innovative technology-driven solutions, certification issues, GSTs, import duties on components, procurement issues , training and post-closing operational procedures.

“Launchers, namely, AgVa, Biodesign Innovation Lab, Kaeaenaat, Qure AIDrona Maps, mFine, MicroGo, Staqu, working on innovative fan design, testing tools and monitoring solutions have been specifically contacted to understand their scope and potential contributions. “He said in the release.

Although industries evaluated the group on their philanthropic and socially responsible (CSR) activities in relation to Covid-19, they also faced several challenges in critical health intervention issues, including increasing fan production and procurement.

