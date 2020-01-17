How a man shaped the London Underground by designing the iconic underground map

The transport world in London owes a large part of its success to a man who has spent most of his life largely unadorned.

The London Underground dates back more than 150 years, but when it started it was made up of several companies operating their own independent underground railways.

It worked enough to meet the needs of Victorian Londoners, but in the 20th century, the Tube was becoming something we could start to recognize today.

This is why all the different lines decided to embrace their power and go through the ticket office, which means that you can connect from one line to another on the same ticket, in 1902.

The London Underground was in its infancy and was more in charge of the joint administration and marketing of the different lines. It was at this point that Underground signs began to appear in central London.

Up to this point, each line always had its own pocket card, which Londoners kept for reference. That changed with the very first Tube card in 1908.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

For the first time, the public could see exactly where their tubes were buried, as the map followed the lines geographically and had a superimposed street grid placed above it.

It worked well in some areas, but groups of stations like the city of London were already adding to the confusion. As the metro got bigger and bigger, maps made less sense to people.

Harry Beck worked from time to time for the London Underground designing their electrical circuits as a design engineer.

Harry Beck’s card literally changed the way people looked at the transportation system

(Image: Transport to London)

At 29, without work, he designed a new card that would revolutionize public transport around the world.

Drawing on his understanding of the circuits, Beck wanted to make the map so simple that you could figure out how to easily navigate the growing city.

He removed much of the original map, getting rid of the road network, simplifying the winding Thames and creating symbols for trade.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

But the most important thing that Beck did was to introduce straight lines. He made sure that all stations were equidistant and that the lines were vertical, horizontal or diagonal at an angle of 45 degrees.

He also managed to create a fish eye so that central London is much larger on the map. This not only made it easier to read and find connections, but also gave the impression that the outer areas of the tube were still close to the center.

Read more

More stories on the London Underground

Beck’s first card, designed in 1931, should have been an instant win, but the London Underground was not convinced. They saw what was removed from the map, rather than focusing on what Beck retained.

After two years of struggle, Beck finally convinced London Underground to print only 1,000 of its maps and let people make up their own minds.

All the cards have run out in just one hour, or else the story continues.

Feeling a winner, the London Underground ordered 780,000 more and the card was changed forever.

The latest iteration of the Beck tube map

(Image: Transport to London)

Beck received five guineas for his design, which represents around £ 250 in today’s money. Even then, it bought you very little and was a laborer’s salary for three days of work.

But Beck has also been tasked with a team of lithographers to continue creating and developing his map as the Tube grows.

And that is exactly what he did until he quit his job in 1960 following a dispute over the modification of his card to add it to the Victoria line by a man from the marketing department.

While Beck’s card revolutionized London, its legacy has inspired much more. Around the world, various metro and public transport systems around the world have adopted its design principles.

Beck’s card, which he called a diagram, was voted the second most important piece of British design in the 20th century, beaten only by Concorde.

We have created a Facebook group for people traveling on London’s bus, train, tube, tube and DLR services.

We will keep you informed of the latest news that affects your daily commute to work, as well as the weekend.

We will also notify you in advance if there are any works, railways or closings that you should be aware of, or if there are problems with the city’s metro network.

Join the group here.

While the map is constantly evolving, with the addition of new lines, stations, trams, DLR and Overground, its foundations are still based on Beck’s design in 1931. This is why he was able to grow and grow without becoming totally unusable .

His memory is recognized by a plaque at Finchley Central, his local station. Another plaque has been added outside his home on Court Road, while TfL now recognizes Beck as the creator of the map.

In 2009, Royal Mail issued stamps honoring Beck’s diagram and in 2013, a blue plaque was installed outside his childhood home in Leyton.

Download the MyLondon app

Get the latest news from London straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen.

The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city ever.

You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

.