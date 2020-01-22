How a single mother paid off $ 50,000 in debt in just 3 years

CHICAGO, Illinois – A single Chicago mother shares tips on how to get out of debt after forgetting $ 50,000.

Choncé Rhea went from excessive spending to super savings, paying off his debt in three years.

Rhea told Good Morning America that she came to a point in 2015 where she couldn’t even afford to do her family’s laundry.

It was then that she became aggressive and planned to pay for years of excessive spending.

“Paying off the debt is not easy. I had to give up a lot. I was really motivated. I wanted a better life for myself and my son,” said Rhea. “I just broke and said, ‘I have to get out of debt.'”

Part of Rhea’s plan included “no weeks or weekends to go”, which means her family will spend nothing on entertaining or eating out.

“It’s just a way of being creative. We cook in our cupboards, so whatever meals we eat, I could figure out what ingredients I have, then I’ll go Google them and see what types of things I can cook, ”Rhea explained.

She also moved to more affordable housing, started freelance writing and deleted a very interesting car note.

Rhea saves on family toiletries by ordering for the month via Amazon & Subscribe.

She also saves money thanks to an application called Acorns, which automatically rounds up her credit card purchases to the nearest dollar, investing the difference.

While trying to get out of debt, Rhea said that she had come out of faith and started her blog mydebtepiphany.com.

As a financial writer, blogger and coach, she gives advice on everything from budget advice to creating your own blog.

