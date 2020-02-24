How accurate are Fitbits and smartwatches?

North Carolina-Recently, Fitbits and Apple Watch are as common as tennis shoes and jeans. But how well do they actually work and what can affect their measurements?

Recently, there has been concern that skin tone may affect device accuracy.

“The function of these devices is to shine light through the skin, and as the blood volume changes with each heartbeat, the change in light intensity can be measured by the optical properties of light,” said Dr. Jacyldin, assistant professor. Of biomedical engineering at Duke.

Dr. Dan says it was worth investigating because the skin’s melanin absorbs light.

Duke’s research team recently tested the Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, Xiaomi Miband, and two research devices, and compared their accuracy with an ECG patch to measure heart rate.

People with different skin tones were monitored during typing, rest, and walking.

Their results have found that skin tones are not a factor contributing to device accuracy. However, a potential problem they discovered was that the accuracy between devices began to fluctuate significantly when measuring heart rate during various types of daily activities.

During this survey, they found that accuracy was reduced by 30% when a person was moving when resting and when moving.

Another concern that researchers addressed was old software.

“People who may have been interested in the inaccuracy of skin tones on devices in the past may have updated these devices. Get a new release of the software update. Since then, “said Brinaevent, a candidate for Duke of Biomedical Engineering.

While these wearables do not catch all potential health problems, they are expected to improve over time.

“The goal of our research is to reach what we can do and where we can really and really get to a good condition, as if someone is actually in the clinic,” Dan said. Was.

