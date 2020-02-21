[How AFC Wimbledon supporters lifted £5 million for new stadium in just a thirty day period]

We will use your e-mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Seefor facts of your info protection legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

AFC Wimbledon supporters have managed to raise an extraordinary £5 million in a month to assure that the group can go back again to the borough in time for subsequent time.

In December, to the shock of supporters, it was introduced that there was an £11 million shortfall in funding for the club’s new Plough Lane stadium.

In reaction to this, the enthusiast-owned club set up the Plough Lane Bond to get the stadium completed this yr.

Released on January 17, this asked supporters to spend, for the chance of finding a fiscal return though loaning income to AFC Wimbledon and the Dons Have faith in.

This is mostly just on investments about £1,000 but those who could not pay for this considerably had been capable to make investments in between £50 and £950 by means of the We Are Wimbledon Fund (WAWF).

The additional cash that is elevated, the less has to be secured with commercial loans.

The bond has now been prolonged right until Could 14.

Extensive-time period lover Damian Woodward decided to established up the bond with Xavier Wiggins and Charlie Talbot.

Damian said: “I am really delighted that we’ve managed to change the narrative, we are relaunching the bond once more with a new focus on of £7.5 million.”

Wimbledon’s previous greyhound stadium was demolished in December and AFC Wimbledon are predicted to transfer into the stadium in time for the 2020/21 season.

Damian additional: “It will be a lot more than a dream occur real owning not been back there for 30 yrs.

“Getting been at Plough Lane at the age of 10 and heading back again, it will be an outstanding feeling for numerous followers and definitely uplifting for the neighborhood.”

Wimbledon FC, as the club had been known then, still left Plough Lane in 1991, to start with sharing Selhurst Park with Crystal Palace FC, prior to going to Milton Keynes where by they ended up renamed Milton Keynes Dons.

AFC Wimbledon ended up fashioned in 2002 by committed Wimbledon admirers who were not delighted about the transfer to Milton Keynes.

The League A person outfit are now based in Kingston.

AFC Wimbledon main government Joe Palmer said: “I’m delighted by the achievements of the bond so far and preserving it jogging was a single of the least difficult conclusions I’ve been a element of considering the fact that I’ve been listed here.





Wimbledon AFC CEO Joe Palmer

(Image: Wimbledon AFC)



“Further more conversations on the financial loan deal are ongoing and I’m grateful for the extra guidance of the bond group about that.

“I’d like to insert my text of thanks to absolutely everyone associated in managing and working the bond scheme from the volunteers and the belief. Be sure to anyone retain supporting this great initiative.”

Extra information about the bond can be identified at ploughlanebond.com.

What will the new ground be like?

Wimbledon AFC’s new dwelling is designed by The KSS Group, the organization driving Brighton’s Amex stadium and the Al Rayyan arena, which will host video games at the 2022 Globe Cup in Qatar.

When opened it will have a potential of nine,000 – this can be expanded to 20,000 at an approximated price of between £25 million and £30 million – mainly by filling in the two corners opposite the West Stand.

There will also be retail house, a squash and health and fitness club, motor vehicle and cycle parking as well as a lot more than 600 new households.

The very first 114 households on land reverse the stadium are predicted to be done by 2021.





AFC Wimbledon's eyesion for Plough Lane

(Picture: AFC Wimbledon/Galliard Properties)



The West Stand will have 4 flooring and 3 tiers with media amenities and 12 glass-fronted government containers hunting down on to the pitch. The players’ tunnel will guide out from the centre of the stand, with the managers’ technological areas either facet.

Plough Lane will also have its very own pub open to the public 7 times a 7 days.

The stadium will be ready to make income for the club with a conferencing suite that can welcome up to 500 guests.

There will also be a museum charting the historical past of the club with tours readily available for the wider local community.