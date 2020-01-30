How Air New Zealand boss Greg Foran prepared for the hot seat

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
76
How Air New Zealand boss Greg Foran prepared for the hot seat

Air New Zealand’s new boss Greg Foran will officially start on Monday – after weeks of diving into the business and discovering an industry that is new to him.

The retail veteran moves to the top floor of Fanshawe St airline headquarters in Auckland as the airline industry faces its latest big threat – the coronavirus or 2019-nCoV. It is a danger that could have serious consequences if it became a full-fledged global pandemic.

Air NZ General Manager Greg Foran (in yellow cardigan) with his staff. Photo / provided

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran has joined the airline’s green team. Photo / provided

“They are wary of the new general manager,” said one critic. “They think Christopher Luxon has made too many cuts to increase investors’ returns on capital (and) they think that because of the cost reduction, Air New Zealand is no longer a 5-star airline and they don’t not want to be a “ Walmart of the Sky ”. ”

Air New Zealand President Dame Therese Walsh works on a Wellington-Auckland flight. Photo / provided.

Walsh said she expects Foran to seek feedback from the entire workforce, beyond the 1,200 leaders he has already asked for comments. She also expected him to solicit feedback from a range of clients.

Five challenges for Foran

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR