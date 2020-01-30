How Air New Zealand boss Greg Foran prepared for the hot seat

Air New Zealand’s new boss Greg Foran will officially start on Monday – after weeks of diving into the business and discovering an industry that is new to him.

The retail veteran moves to the top floor of Fanshawe St airline headquarters in Auckland as the airline industry faces its latest big threat – the coronavirus or 2019-nCoV. It is a danger that could have serious consequences if it became a full-fledged global pandemic.

The industry has been here before for the past 17 years, and the 2003 Sars epidemic was the deadliest and most economically destructive to airlines. But airlines in good financial shape in a crisis – and these crises can take many forms – bounce back pretty quickly.

Foran moves into a company that has had a high quality credit rating for years, has recently been in the super-profit space, and whose executives and operational teams are extremely knowledgeable and accustomed to dealing with the unexpected .

Unlike his two immediate predecessors, the former American boss of Walmart is a newcomer to the airlines.

While Christopher Luxon had forged a great career at Unilever in North America, he headed the international airline Air NZ for a year. He succeeded Rob Fyfe, a former Air Force engineer who then (quickly) climbed the airline’s management ranks.

Air NZ General Manager Greg Foran (in yellow cardigan) with his staff. Photo / provided

Foran’s career has been well documented, but what he has gleaned from “ looking inside the hood ” in the past month will have to wait for public disclosure.

There were signals that the 58-year-old was unwilling to go around for media interviews and this was confirmed by a note from the airline’s communications team.

“ Greg will be moving into the business for the first few months and will not be interviewing the media during this period. ”

He will be at the forefront of announcements, including an interim result on February 27 and the events of the upcoming 80th anniversary, but for now Foran is avoiding the limelight and deepening the business.

To climb to the top of the corporate ladder in the United States, he is probably a workaholic. And in anticipation of his new job, he asked what was going to be a deluge of comments from 1,200 airline executives.

It is to help him get an idea of ​​what the airline can improve and, above all, what follows. This will be revealed around the start of the next fiscal year.

For the past month, he has been at the airline’s headquarters or operating bases about three days a week – before he was officially on the payroll. Foran’s salary has not yet been released, but will be well below the $ 21 million a year he would have received for the management of the 46,000 Walmart and Associate stores that employed 1 million people.

He has apparently been in contact with former general managers, including Sir Ralph Norris, who stabilized the ship after a near collapse in 2001. And he has met or is about to meet with unions, with an officer who reports counts “ favorably ”.

An airline insider said he also visited uniformed staff at Auckland and Christchurch airports, spent time with ground staff at both airports and learned as much as possible from baggage handling to loading, passing through an area with pilots and meeting the cabin crew.

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran has joined the airline’s green team. Photo / provided

At Walmart, Foran had a reputation for visiting the shop as often as possible – the story goes that he sometimes arrived without warning on one of the company’s private jets.

Fyfe has pioneered the regular mobilization of executives in various areas of the business and this approach has returned to what has been described as “ radical change ” in the past two months.

Airline President Dame Therese Walsh is a practical leader and worked with cabin crew on a recent Auckland-Hawaii flight and a Wellington-Auckland leg. She said to Herald previously, she wanted her board colleagues to move around the airline and have the leadership style match Foran’s approach.

He perfected his language skills in Maori with the coaching of the cultural development manager of the airline Henare Johnson and was at the kapa haka festival last weekend in Auckland to support the team of the airline.

In a video posted when he was announced as CEO last October, Foran spoke a lot about the sustainability push. In an era of flight shame, this is crucial and he has already joined the airline’s 2000 green team.

A former colleague who has observed Foran’s “ legendary ” leadership style says he is not surprised by the scintillating CV he has built.

He was a bit of a legend to be honest. He was an exceptional leader at the time and from all I heard he continued to improve, ” said Grant Webster, managing director of Tourism Holdings, who worked with Foran as an executive at Woolworths NZ.

“ He had this fascinating ability to listen, add and provide inspiration and direction at the same time – you stepped away from any conversation or presentation feeling that you had learned something, been listened to and motivated, ” said Webster. .

But among the 12,500 airline employees, the investigation and meetings to date have been described as too limited by some workers, who wish to remain anonymous.

“They are wary of the new general manager,” said one critic. “They think Christopher Luxon has made too many cuts to increase investors’ returns on capital (and) they think that because of the cost reduction, Air New Zealand is no longer a 5-star airline and they don’t not want to be a “ Walmart of the Sky ”. ”

Air New Zealand President Dame Therese Walsh works on a Wellington-Auckland flight. Photo / provided.

However, among the workers there is hope for future direct engagement with Foran.

“ Managing upward problem screening has long been a problem in the workplace. ”

The pilots say they are eager to work with him and find out what his plans are.

“I understand that he has already spent time meeting Air New Zealand staff across the country – including some of our pilots – and the feedback has been positive,” said Andrew Ridling, President of NZ Air Line Pilots Association.

Walsh said she expects Foran to seek feedback from the entire workforce, beyond the 1,200 leaders he has already asked for comments. She also expected him to solicit feedback from a range of clients.

Next week, he will begin a 100-day strategic review with the board of directors.

“We plan to enter the August annual results period in a position to express the airline’s aspirations in this exciting next phase,” said Walsh.

About 200 staff members will officially greet him with a pōwhiri at Te Manukanuka o Hoturoa Marae near Auckland Airport next Monday.

Five challenges for Foran

Coping with coronavirus – and everything that happens.

Air NZ’s direct connections to China are limited, with only one daily return service between Auckland (and it is already struggling against Chinese carriers on the mainland). But any worsening of the pandemic and the downturn in global air transport leaves Air NZ with its leisure travel weighting particularly exposed. Likewise, wars, unexpected oil price spikes, large-scale weather events, volcanic eruptions – with a large number of the airline’s fleet of more than 100 aircraft in flight at any time, the risks are easy to see. Foran will have a good command of crisis management at Walmart, but airlines have many moving parts and a history of curved bullets coming more to the left of the left field than in many other companies.

Flight shame:

Almost all airlines are struggling to cope. The distant location of the NZ which makes it desirable also means that a lot of carbon is produced to get here. Air NZ was at the start of the green push and Foran is aware that he will have to push harder and faster. This could mean encouraging more weight savings by encouraging passengers to take less baggage, through greater involvement in the development of sustainable aviation fuel. This may require government intervention and, ultimately, the solution is more likely to be developed abroad.

Growth – or not:

Predecessor Christopher Luxon was fully prepared for the growth of the metal – until last year, when network expansion slowed down. Does Foran consolidate, allow infrastructures such as lounges to meet the demands of 17 million passengers per year, to focus on quality or to build the network before the next growth cycle? The airline has several international routes on the drawing board and can activate them in a matter of months. More information will be revealed at the time of the annual results in August. Either way, expect an impartial and uncompromising approach from Foran.

Getting the right product:

New Dreamliners are on order and the new configuration with newly designed seats and cabins is about to be approved after work in the airline’s development laboratory “ Hangar 22 ”. The airline faces intense competition from the front of the plane from other full service carriers. There are already some internal adjustments to the Business Premier cabins and we are working on the development of potentially revolutionary Economy seats – think of a form of lying (ter). These are the good things that airline executives like to reveal.

Play politics – or not :

Luxon, given his political tendencies and aspirations, was painted in a corner by Shane Jones of NZ First, who made easy mileage by beating the airline on regional service standards and air fares, which are a classic study of supply and demand law and economies of scale – they can be extremely high. There is no sign that Jones – with the 5% threshold of the party vote firmly on his radar – is changing course, but Foran would be well advised to bypass the engagement. Well-connected Wellington-based airline president Dame Therese Walsh is best placed to deal with politicians during the election year.

.