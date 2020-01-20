How American companies have helped Africa’s wealthiest woman to exploit the wealth of her country

It was a party to see during the Cannes Film Festival, where being seen was all the interest. A Swiss jewelry company had rented the opulent Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, attracting celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell and Antonio Banderas. The theme: “Love on the rocks”.

Isabel dos Santos, the richest woman in Africa and the daughter of José Eduardo dos Santos, then president of Angola, posed for photos during the May 2017 event. Her husband controls the jeweler De Grisogono at across a dizzying array of shell companies in Luxembourg, Malta and the Netherlands.

But the lavish celebration was only possible thanks to the Angolan government. The country is rich in oil and diamonds but hampered by corruption, with overwhelming poverty, widespread illiteracy and a high infant mortality rate. A state agency had sunk more than $ 120 million ($ 181 million) into the jewelry business. Today he faces total loss.

Dos Santos, estimated at more than US $ 2 billion (US $ 3 billion), says she is a self-taught woman who has never benefited from public funds. But a different image has emerged under media control in recent years: it has taken a share of the riches of Angola, often through decrees signed by her father. It acquired stakes in the country’s diamond exports, its dominant mobile phone company, two of its banks, and its largest cement company, and partnered with the state-owned oil giant to buy from the largest oil company. from Portugal.

Today, more than 700,000 documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, and shared with the New York Times, show how a global network of consultants, lawyers, bankers and accountants has helped her to amass this fortune and to park abroad. Some of the largest professional services companies in the world – including the Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co. and PwC – have facilitated his efforts to capitalize on his country’s wealth while giving it legitimacy.

The empire that she and her husband built stretches from Hong Kong to the United States, including more than 400 companies and subsidiaries. It includes properties worldwide, including a $ 55 million ($ 83 million) mansion in Monte Carlo, Monaco, a $ 35 million yacht ($ 53 million) and a luxury residence in Dubai , in the United Arab Emirates, on an artificial seahorse-shaped island.

Among the companies was the Swiss jewelry company, whose records and interviews reveal that it was led by a team recruited from Boston Consulting. They stuck it in the ground. Under their supervision, millions of dollars of Angolan public funds have contributed to the financing of annual festivals on the Côte d’Azur.

When Boston Consulting and McKinsey signed to help restructure Sonangol, the Angolan state oil company, they agreed to be paid in an unusual way – not by the government, but through a Maltese company belonging to dos Santos. Then her father put her at the head of Sonangol, and government payments skyrocketed, channeled through another offshore company, this one owned by one of his friends.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, now called PwC, has acted as an accountant, consultant and tax advisor, working with at least 20 companies controlled by her husband. However, there were clear red flags when Angolan state money was not taken into account, according to money laundering experts and forensic experts who examined the newly obtained documents.

When Western consultancies arrived in Angola almost two decades ago, they were viewed by the global financial community as a positive force: bringing professionalism and higher standards to a former Portuguese colony ravaged by years of war. civil. But in the end, they took the money and did what their customers asked, said Ricardo Soares de Oliveira, a professor of international politics at Oxford who studies Angola.

“They are there as versatile suppliers of everything that these elites are trying to do,” he said. “They have no moral status – they are what you make them.”

Angola, mired in corruption, has a high infant mortality rate and extraordinary poverty. Photo / Getty Images

Now, more than two years after the resignation of his father after 38 years as President of Angola, dos Santos is in trouble.

Last month, an Angolan court froze her assets in the country as part of an investigation for corruption, as well as those of her husband and those of a Portuguese partner. The Angolan Attorney General said the couple was responsible for more than a billion US dollars ($ 1.5 billion) in lost public funds, particularly De Grisogono and Sonangol.

Dos Santos and her husband could be sentenced to years in prison if found guilty, according to the office of Angolan President João Lourenço. At the heart of the investigation: $ 38 million ($ 57 million) in payments from Sonangol to a front company in Dubai a few hours after the dismissal of the new Angolan president. Dos Santos’ half-brother is also facing corruption charges for helping transfer $ 500 million ($ 755 million) from Angola’s sovereign wealth fund. The asset freeze came shortly after reporting partners of the ICIJ questioned the government about the transactions in the documents.

Dos Santos, 46, denied any wrongdoing in a BBC interview and called the investigation “political persecution”. “My companies are privately funded, we work with commercial banks, our assets are private assets,” she said.

Her husband Sindika Dokolo, 47, hinted that the new government was their scapegoat. “It does not attack agents of public companies accused of embezzlement, just a family operating in the private sector,” he told Radio France Internationale, another partner of the ICIJ.

World banks, including Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, bound by strict rules regarding politically connected customers, have largely refused to work with family in recent years, the documents show.

“These guys hear about Isabel and they run like the devil of the cross,” wrote Eduardo Sequeira, head of corporate finance for Fidequity, a Portuguese company that runs many dos Santos businesses, in an email from 2014 after the refusal of the Spanish bank Santander to work with it.

Consulting companies, much less regulated than banks, quickly adopted its activity. American consulting firms market their expertise by bringing best practices to clients around the world. But in their quest for costs, many have worked for authoritarian or corrupt regimes in places like China or Saudi Arabia. McKinsey’s activity in South Africa was decimated by its partnership with a subcontractor linked to a political scandal which overthrew the president of the country.

The new leaks show that the pattern is repeated in Angola, where invoices indicate that tens of millions of dollars go to businesses. They agreed to be paid for the work of the Angolan government by front companies – linked to dos Santos and his associates – who were at offshore sites that had been used for a long time to avoid taxes, hide illicit wealth and launder money. money. The arrangement allowed him to keep a large portion of public funds, according to records.

(The documents, called Luanda Leaks after the Angolan capital, include emails, slideshows, invoices, and contracts. They reached the ICIJ through the Platform for the Protection of Whistleblowers in Africa, a legal group and based in Paris.)

PwC, based in London, said it was investigating his relationship with dos Santos and would stop working with his family. Boston Consulting said it had taken steps when hired to “ensure compliance with established policies and avoid corruption and other risks”. McKinsey called the allegations against dos Santos “troubling,” and said he was doing no work now with her or her businesses.

“Shadow management”

De Grisogono, a novice Swiss jewelry company, was alive. His business had never fully recovered from the global financial crisis and, in 2012, it was deeply in debt.

Dokolo, dos Santos’ husband, seemed to offer a way out. He partnered with Sodiam, the Angolan diamond merchant, in a 50-50 company established in Malta that took over the jeweler. The state-owned company ultimately injected more than US $ 120 million ($ 181 million) into the company, acquiring equity and buying debts, the documents said. Documents show that shortly after the acquisition, Dokolo paid 4 million US dollars (6 million dollars), an amount he had obtained from a “success commission” – drawn from Sodiam money and bypassed through a shell company in the British Virgin Islands – to close the deal.

Dokolo, through his law firm, said he initially invested $ 115 million ($ 173 million) and “subsequently invested much more in the business,” but that didn’t could not be verified in the documents.

Isabel dos Santos with her husband, Sindika Dokolo, at a party in Cannes in 2017. The event was funded with the help of Angolan public funds. Photo / Getty Images

Flocking money from the Angolan government, the Genevan jeweler hired the Boston Consulting Group, an American management company with offices in more than 50 countries.

In 2012, according to the documents, a team based in Lisbon within the firm played a central role in the management of De Grisogono – the “shadow management”, as said John Leitão, an employee of Boston Consulting who would become the general manager of the jeweler. November interview in Lisbon.

The consulting firm, however, said that its employees were only working on three specific projects, ending its involvement in early 2013.

That year, the consultants had started to leave the company to join the jeweler, eventually occupying the positions of president, chief financial officer and director of operations alongside Leitão.

He said in the interview that the consultants had inherited “total mess”. But under his supervision, the company, with shops in London, New York and Paris, went further in the red, despite a first increase in sales, according to the documents.

De Grisogono was very unlucky, including economic pressures affecting Russian oligarchs and Saudi sheikhs who had been big customers, said Leitão. However, many wealthy bosses, including dos Santos and her husband, would take jewelry and wristwatches without paying for them in advance, the documents show. Marketing costs also jumped 42% in Leitão’s first year to $ 1.7 million ($ 2.5 million), the increase going to the Cannes Film Festival, according to an internal presentation.

Dokolo was not excused for spending big on the holidays. “You tell me what the big luxury brand spends less than that on promotion to become a global brand,” he said on French radio. Dos Santos said in a BBC interview that she was not a stakeholder in De Grisogono, although several emails and documents question this, indicating that she had an interest in the Maltese companies that controlled it.

The jeweler allowed the couple to better market Angolan diamonds. Dokolo already controlled the rights to more than 45% of the country’s diamond sales through a company that bought ungenerated gemstones, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, according to the office of the Angolan president.

Angola’s poverty is despite its abundance of oil and diamonds. Photo / Getty Images

Dokolo’s lawyers said it aimed to integrate the country’s diamond industry, “from mining to polishing to retail.”

The Angolan people have done more than pay dearly for a European jewelry company. They paid with money borrowed at an annual interest rate of 9% from Banco BIC, an Angolan lender in which dos Santos holds a 42.5% stake. The government will have to reimburse some $ 225 million ($ 340 million), according to the office of the Angolan president. The loans had been guaranteed by the father of dos Santos.

Despite all the money invested, Sodiam never exercised management control over the jeweler and never recovered any of its investments. Now, the managers of Sodiam want to go out and the business is for sale.

“It’s strange,” said Eugenio Bravo da Rosa, the new president of Sodiam, speaking of the man he replaced who approved the investment. “I can’t believe someone can start a business and let their partner run the business with full power to make all the decisions.”

Striking oil

In 2016, Sonangol, the Angolan state oil company, was in crisis after falling market prices. A former Boston Consulting employee described a business in an “absolutely chaotic” state. The Angolan president sacked the company’s board of directors and appointed his daughter, Isabel dos Santos, president in June. Boston Consulting was helping Sonangol develop a “roadmap” for the restructuring.

Dos Santos had a history with the company. A decade earlier, she and her husband had made millions of partnerships with Sonangol and a Portuguese businessman to invest in a Lisbon gas company, Galp Energia. Their participation came as a courtesy of the Angolan government – thanks to a loan of 84 million US dollars (127 million dollars) from Sonangol, according to documents. Their share in Galp is now worth around US $ 800 million ($ 1.2 million).

The former Boston Consulting employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that dos Santos – the president’s eldest child – was able to get things done that other executives could not because she n was not sensitive to pressure.

“We are very attached to transparency,” dos Santos told Reuters at the time. “We are very determined to improve our profits at Sonangol and to improve our organization.”

But transparency has only gone so far. More than six months before being appointed president, her father signed a decree written by the couple’s law firm, according to records, which led to the granting of 9.3 million U.S. dollars (14 million dollars) to a Maltese company to oversee the restructuring of Sonangol. The company, Wise Intelligence Solutions, belonged to the couple and was headed by a close partner, Mário Leite da Silva, former president of De Grisogono. Boston Consulting came on board, followed by McKinsey, with the Maltese firm acting as their manager.

Boston Consulting and other advisers only billed about half of what Wise received from the Angolan Treasury, receipts and invoices, even though the Maltese company had only limited expertise. Wise “does not have the human resources and specific know-how,” said his Maltese accountant in a March 2016 email. Dos Santos disputed this, his law firm saying that Wise had “technical expertise”.

After taking over Sonangol, payments to offshore companies would increase even more.

In May 2017, Wise was replaced as project manager by a company in Dubai owned by one of her friends. He issued a flurry of invoices later that year, some with more details. One of them, simply labeled “Expenses May-September 2017”, carried a charge of more than 470,000 euros (more than $ 785,000). These invoices represent the 38 million US dollars (57 million dollars) that Sonangol paid to the Dubai company in the hours following the dismissal of dos Santos on November 15, 2017.

The Sonangol account belonged to the Portuguese subsidiary of Banco BIC, of ​​which it was the main shareholder. Avoided by global banks, the couple increasingly resorted to the Angolan lender, who has a large office in Lisbon a few steps from his apartment. In 2015, the Portuguese regulatory authorities declared that the bank did not monitor the flow of money from Angola to the European companies linked to it and its associates, concluding that the lender had no internal controls .

“Paying huge and questionable consulting fees to anonymous companies in secret jurisdictions is a standard tip that should sound the alarm bells,” said Christoph Trautvetter, a Berlin-based forensic accountant who worked as an investigator for KPMG, a global business consultancy.

A few days before the invoices were issued, the Sonangol executive who would have approved them was dismissed, replaced by a relative of dos Santos, according to the documents. The Dubai company’s managing director, Matter Business Solutions DMCC, was his frequent partner in Silva.

Months later, Carlos Saturnino, the successor of dos Santos at the head of Sonangol, publicly accused her of mismanagement, claiming that her mandate was marked by conflicts of interest, tax evasion and excessive dependence on with regard to consultants. He also said that she had approved US $ 135 million ($ 204 million) in consulting fees, the bulk of which went to the Dubai front company.

“We have money laundering situations there, some of them doing business with itself,” said Hélder Pitta Grós, attorney general of Angola, in an interview with ICIJ partners.

Dos Santos, speaking with the BBC, said the Dubai company was overseeing work for Sonangol by Boston Consulting, McKinsey, PwC and several other Western companies. When asked about the invoices, she said that she did not know them, but insisted that the expenses were legitimate, billed at the “standard rate” under a contract approved by the Sonangol board of directors.

Isabel dos Santos participates in a round table on Business Evolution In Energy at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

“This work was extremely important,” she added, saying that Sonangol had cut costs by 40%.

His lawyers said the US $ 38 million ($ 57 million) was “for services which had already been provided and provided by consultants in accordance with the contract”.

At the end of 2017, Boston Consulting finished work on the project, which ended in November. McKinsey and PwC declined to comment.

The involvement of the consultants with dos Santos has extended far beyond the Swiss jeweler and Sonangol. McKinsey, for example, provided advice on a Portuguese engineering company it had just acquired and on the Angolan mobile company where it was president, according to documents.

Two of the “big four” accounting firms, PwC and KPMG, carried out consultancy work for Urbinveste, another limited company it owned, which acted as a public works contractor in Angola. He has overseen projects – such as road and port design and urban redevelopment – worth hundreds of millions of dollars, some of which are expected to be financed by loans from Chinese banks and built by state-owned companies. Chinese. KPMG also audited at least two companies it owned in the country. The firm said that in Angola, it performs “additional due diligence procedures” for all of the companies it audits.

The other two large accounting firms, Deloitte and Ernst & Young, now known as EY, also worked for related companies.

Accounting firms in the European Union, where much of the Dos Santos business empire was located, are subject to the same rules as banks, requiring them to report any suspicious activity. One company in particular, PwC, had a broad vision of the inner workings of the dos Santos empire.

Accountant

Dos Santos has a long history with PwC. In the early 1990s, just out of King’s College London, she took a job at Coopers & Lybrand, which would soon merge to become PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Its chief financial manager, da Silva, whose assets in Angola were frozen last month, was also a former PwC employee. And when dos Santos took over Sonangol, she recruited PwC partner Sarju Raikundalia as CFO. Payments to Dubai in November 2017 took place on his watch before he too was fired. None of the businessmen responded to requests for comment.

PwC not only audited the books of its distant front companies, but also provided tax advice to it and Dokolo and performed consultancy work for Sonangol.

Like Boston Consulting, PwC was paid by Wise Intelligence for its work in Angola, and it audited the financial statements of the Maltese holding companies that controlled the Swiss jeweler.

Ana Gomes, a former member of the European Parliament who accused dos Santos of money laundering. Photo / Ana Brigida, The New York Times

In 2014, the accountants of PwC in Malta had a problem. In preparing the annual financial statements for Victoria Ltd., one of the Maltese companies that controlled De Grisogono, they wrote in a project that the ultimate owners were Dokolo and the Angolan government. But Antonio Rodrigues, a Fidequity executive, objected – the couple had faced increasing media scrutiny after a 2013 Forbes article examined the origins of their wealth. This information, he wrote, should not “be mentioned”.

“Rated – we will discuss internally and come back,” replied an accountant from PwC. The language has been removed.

PwC accountants also noted that there was no paperwork to justify millions of dollars of loans injected into Maltese holding companies and De Grisogono, according to emails.

Robert Mazur, who was an anti-money laundering investigator for the United States Customs Service, reviewed the financial statements of PwC at the request of the ICIJ, as well as email exchanges between accountants and Santos dos fund managers.

“The accountants and financial service providers involved in these transactions should have seriously considered filing a suspicious transaction report,” he said.

When presented with the ICIJ findings, PwC said it would not comment on specific projects, citing client confidentiality, but said it would end its work with dos Santos. “In response to the very serious and disturbing allegations that have been raised,” said the firm, “we have immediately opened an investigation and are working to thoroughly assess the facts and conclude our investigation.”

As for dos Santos’ assets, most of his fortune is now found outside of Angola, largely in tax and secret havens where it will be difficult to detach.

Ana Gomes, a former member of the European Parliament, filed a complaint in November in Portugal alleging that dos Santos had laundered money via Banco BIC. Gomes said the network of professional services companies had allowed dos Santos to move its money out of Angola and to legitimate companies in Europe and elsewhere.

“They are part of a system to find the safest landing for all property that is siphoned off,” she said.



Written by: Michael Forsythe, Kyra Gurney, Scilla Alecci and Ben Hallman

Photographs by: Ana Brigida

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

.