How an extremely busy person should approach dating

As founder of the matchmaking agency Three Day Rule, Talia Goldstein has brought together some of the best bachelors in the world (including billionaires!) With the partners of their dreams. (“We measure success in a lot of marriages and engagements and babies,” she says.)

Goldstein, who lives in California, says she’s struggling with the same problems as her clients in LA, New York, and elsewhere: a busy schedule. “You go to Google by bus, then you work at Google and then take the bus home and you’re exhausted,” she says.

Lightness and efficiency are the business cards of their matchmakers: They take care of the entire burden on customers, from searching potential games (and looking for deal breakers such as religion and interest in children) to coordinating a photo shoot for your profile picture. While customers undergo this rigorous process, anyone can sign up for a potential match for free.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Goldstein gives the best advice for the extremely busy dater – from the people who are best suited for dating apps to the things you should never do on your first date.

InsideHook: Before we start matchmaking, let’s talk about dating apps. It looks like such a small percentage of games end up in data – what happens there?

Talia Goldstein: What happens is that users use multiple apps and see (matching) as an ego boost. You just want to compete with a cute girl – the game is a little more fun. A tiny percentage of the games lead to a face-to-face meeting.

What else goes wrong with apps? It just seems like they take so much time and there is very rarely a payout. What are people doing wrong?

It is incredibly time consuming. And I am convinced that people are constantly passing by their soul mates. With apps, people focus on something pretty narrow-minded that they expect from a partner: someone who looks a certain way, has a certain job, or even has a certain size. They swipe past people who are amazing to them.

So who is actually a Good App candidate for dating?

The people who have the greatest success with apps are the ones who are already pretty confident – and they are ready to be surprised. You are ready to date someone who may not perfectly match your shopping list with attributes.

I always thought it was crazy how many men had their size in their profiles – until I spoke to several friends who only wiped over a meter of men to the right!

Men over two meters make up 14 percent of the population. Half of them – 7 percent – are single. If you’re looking for someone to attend an Ivy League school, we’re at 2 percent. Are you sure you want to turn off 98 percent of the country? Once you understand that, hopefully you’ll find that it doesn’t really matter – and if it still does, we’ll say, “If we can offer you your perfect match, how short does it have to be to send it back?” If this is your soul mate but he is 5’6 ”- should we ignore someone who could make you so happy?

What are some things guys do wrong in the early days of dating?

We work with a lot of successful women and they will say, “I make decisions all day in my job – I want him to choose a dinner plan or plan the vacation.” Women really want to let go of that role when they do are on a date. They want the men to take command.

I find it so tricky because I know some women who really want to play a role in these decisions.

Some women are really looking for a real partnership – but even for many of them, it is still better if a man takes the lead in the beginning. They want the guy to choose a (date) place near them. You want the guy to reinforce it. Chivalry is not dead – and most women don’t want it.

What is the best way to process the invoice on the first day?

We think the man should at least offer. If it is very important for the woman to make a contribution, she should tell it. And if she doesn’t want to, she shouldn’t offer it under any circumstances – it’s confusing for men. What the men really want is to feel valued – to thank them sincerely.

Who is the best candidate for a matchmaking service?

Usually the people who work with us are very busy and very successful professionals and they really don’t have the time to go out and meet online. They may also be very private and do not want a public profile. It is a process that they have to commit to. When you work with your Matchmaker, we ask you many detailed questions, from your childhood to what you are looking for from a partner. We ask for photos of your exes so we can get a feel for what you are looking for. And then we fit you.

How does this work?

We find all the people who could be potential partners and then meet with them. We ask all the difficult questions so you have nothing to do: religion, kids, all of that. One of the really valuable things about it is that you don’t have to go on a date wondering about someone’s core values ​​- about great dealbreaker. “Does she want children? What is going on with your religion? “It is much easier to be present at the first appointments if you already know the answers. I met a woman yesterday who had had an appointment with someone for three months – then he canceled it because he didn’t want anything serious and she, she never asked him – she just accepted.

What are real deal breakers?

Some people are interested in politics – one of the most important is not to meet a Trump supporter. Different love languages: how to show and receive love. For others, it’s the player’s financial stability or upbringing, or they generally want the same thing. That’s the problem when you meet people through apps. You have to look for an opportunity to ask and then see how it feels. We always go through the details of a possible match before introducing you – including photos and a full biography. In addition, our members receive multiple sessions with a separate dating strategist. It’s a kind of therapy, but it’s all about love. We do a photo shoot – we can even offer styling. It’s a 360 degree view of who you are and what you need.

And what happens after the date?

That could be the most valuable part. We will go through the date with both people and help them understand what might have gone wrong if there had been no match. In the real world, you’re always spooky and have no idea why. With our process, we will find out exactly what happened and you will become a better dater on the go.

What did your customers do wrong?

We had feedback from a customer that the feedback after the date (the match) was upset because he left his phone on the table – and it was a big variation for them. We had another customer who was a really successful, great entrepreneur – every time we met him, the woman said he was great, but something was wrong. They said, “I liked him, but it was difficult to read.” And finally we found that he shook the (date) hand! He thought he was respectful, but his dates felt like he was signaling a lack of interest.

Is there a fixed rule for phones on the first date?

It’s so hard to have a romantic connection when you’re not around. And even with your face down (on the phone) you are not really there.

What if you’re on the go all the time or split between two locations?

We can work with that – we will set data anywhere. Maybe that means you have to make some sacrifices; it could mean staying in a city longer. We stack dates in the course of a few weeks, and then it starts and they travel again. So I would wonder if it’s a priority. If love is a priority, you have to treat it like a job.