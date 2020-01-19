How an “innocent” teenager drew Nazis to death

She was small. She had beautiful braids. She was a seductive child who drew Nazi officers until their death.

Freddie Oversteegen was one of three young women recruited from a Dutch resistance cell in the city of Haarlem during the Second World War.

It was in May 1940. The Netherlands had just fallen against the Blitzkrieg (lightning war) of Nazi Germany.

Freddie was only 14 years old. His sister, Truus, was 16 years old.

They were both soon to be at the center of the action.

Freddie was feminine but fierce. Truus was a decisive but pragmatic tomboy.

The war turned everything upside down.

And Freddie was the first to kill.

“Yes, I pulled a gun myself and saw them fall,” she said in an interview one day. “And what’s in us at such a time? You want to help them get up!” ”

‘REMAIN HUMAN’

At the start of the war, the Oversteegen sisters volunteered as nurses in an emergency hospital on the border with Germany. There was a military air base nearby. The sisters therefore began secretly recording his activities.

The brothers and sisters did not hesitate to risk their lives to resist the occupation.

The Oversteegen single-parent family has been hosting Jews fleeing Germany since the mid-1930s. However, with the invasion, these refugees had to be displaced.

“We never heard from them again,” said Freddie. “It always touches me terribly every time I talk about it.”

A leader of the Dutch resistance in nearby Haarlem quickly heard of the young girls’ courageous activities.

He saw great potential.

Frans van der Wiel therefore paid a personal visit to the family. He quickly convinced the girls that they would be more useful to Holland by joining his organization.

Freddie said his mother had given him his blessing – on one condition: “Always stay human.”

Keeping that promise had to be much more difficult than any of them could imagine.

It was an inhuman war.

“I thought we were going to start some sort of secret army,” Freddie told Vice. “The man who came to our door said that we were going to receive military training, and they taught us a thing or two. Someone taught us how to shoot, and we learned to walk in the woods.”

Truus said, “It wasn’t until later that he told us what we really needed to do: sabotage bridges and railways – and learn to shoot, to shoot the Nazis. I remember my sister said, “Well, this is something I have never done before!”. “

Freddie, on the left, and Truus Oversteegen. Photo / provided

SEDUCTIVE ASSASSINS

The small cell of resistance fighters was joined in 1943 by Hannie Schaft, slightly older. She had been a law student.

Together, the trio formed a team specializing in assassinations.

Hannie – who had red hair – was the smartest. She wanted to be a human rights lawyer.

Freddie was the most determined. She played the role of a sweet and innocent girl. She was good at being an unexpected lookout. And the bait. Especially in braids.

His older sister, Truus, quickly became their unofficial chef.

Together, they traveled the city by bicycle, looking for collaborators and isolated soldiers. Who would ever suspect such sweet and innocent young girls of shooting by chance?

They searched for desperate Jews, homosexuals and political dissidents. Who would ever accuse such sweet and innocent young girls of harboring fugitives?

At night, they made up and visited the bars. There they would seduce the German officers and lure them into the nearby woods. Who would be afraid of such sweet and innocent young girls?

Freddie said later that “it was like,” You want to take a walk? “And of course he wanted to. Then they ran into someone – which seemed like a coincidence, but he was one of us – and that friend said …” Girl, you know that you’re not supposed to be here. “They apologized, turned around and left. And then shots were fired, so the man never knew what hit him. They had already dug the hole, but we weren’t allowed to be there for that part. “

Truus, left and Freddie pose with other resistance fighters at the end of the Second World War. Photo / provided

THE FIRE TEST

Finally, the prophetic command of Oversteegen’s mother was put to the test.

They were to target the reichkommissar – the high Nazi commander – of the Netherlands. The idea was to kidnap her children and force a prisoner swap.

The young women refused.

They insisted that the risk to children’s lives was too high. And the children were innocent.

“Resistance fighters don’t kill children,” said Freddie in his 2011 book, Women Heroes of World War II.

But the Nazi politicians, soldiers and collaborators were honest.

“We were not terrorists … We had to do it. It was a necessary evil.”

When asked long after the war, Freddie refused to reveal the number of men she had killed: “You shouldn’t ask a soldier how many people he shot.”

In her mind, she, Truus and Hannie were soldiers. Child soldiers. But soldiers anyway.

They regularly witnessed inhuman scenes.

“I was once confronted by an SS soldier, even a Dutch SS soldier, who killed a little baby by hitting him against a wall,” said Truus in the book Seducing and Killing Nazis.

“Father and sister had to watch … I shot this guy. Just there. It was not a mission, but I do not regret it.

Truus Oversteegen with a Sten machine gun. Photo / provided

THE PRICE OF FREEDOM

Demoralizing rumors have circulated among the invading Nazis about the Dutch angels of death.

Hannie, in particular, has become something to fear. Officers and soldiers were on guard for a deadly-looking “red-haired girl”.

Such was his fame. She was declared a Dutch national hero shortly after the war.

The two Oversteegen sisters survived the conflict.

But their emotional scars never healed completely.

The two had nightmares. They suffered from insomnia and depression. Peace always seemed out of reach.

Nowadays, this is called post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The oldest member of the successful female team, Hannie, remained eternally young. She was arrested by the Nazis while riding a bicycle. They found a pistol and documents hidden in his basket.

Hannie endured three weeks of torture before being executed on April 17, 1945. Traditionally, she taunted her Nazi executioner by declaring “I’m better off” after her first attempt failed to kill her.

Barely 18 days later, the Netherlands was released.

Freddie Oversteegen in 1945 and the redhead Hannie Schaft. Photo / provided

FOREVER WAR

Freddie married an engineer and had three children. An isolated family life, she said, was the way she sought to put the horror of her war exploits behind her. She died in 2018, at the age of 93.

Truus married a resistance veteran and became an artist. She wrote an autobiography called Not Then, Not Now, Not Ever and talked about her experiences.

She died in 2016.

Truus worked hard all his life to ensure that the exploits of their fellow Dutch resistance workers were never forgotten. It was only later that Freddie, still traumatized, went to fight.

But they were both excluded from their communist past.

It was not until 2014 that their national service was honored.

Freddie and Truus received the Dutch Prime Minister’s War Cross for Mobilization in 2014. Photo / Supplied

Both of them repeated endlessly their mother’s unwavering rule: “Always stay human”.

The sisters had been killers. But not by choice.

“It was tragic and very difficult, and we cried afterwards,” said Truus. We did not feel that it suited us … We lose everything. It poisons the finer things in life. “

