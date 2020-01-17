How an innovative Los Angeles County program is helping homeless people find pet-friendly housing

PALMDALE, California (KABC) – There are countless reasons and factors that contribute to homelessness. But for many, there is a very specific reason why they prefer to stay on the street: they do not want to be separated from their pets.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control created a program in 2017 to try to help.

Victim of domestic violence, Yvette was ordered by a judge to leave her home for her own safety.

“I just grabbed my dogs and got into the car and started wandering – just roaming,” she said.

For two days, Yvette lived in her car with her dogs because she could not find a place to live that accepted pets.

By pure chance, she stumbled across the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Center in Palmdale.

“The gentleman who was there, he said to me ‘well you came to the right place’. He said, you are homeless and you have your dogs and you cannot find a place to put them in safety – c is the place, “she said.

This county-run program is designed to find options for homeless people who keep pets and families together.

The pension component is the last resort, as adding animals to the country’s largest animal care facility puts additional pressure on resources.

Allison Cardona, deputy director of LA County Animal Care and Control, says the benefits of the program go far beyond just finding a place for pets.

“This program really provides a service to the whole community, because now the animals are sterilized and sterilized, they are vaccinated – they are microchips when they are part of this program,” said Cardona. “So when they move to their new home or return to the community, they already have all of these benefits.”

Experts say that, in many cases, homeless people with pets refuse housing if it is not suitable for pets. They will choose to stay on the street, rather than being separated from them.

But this program allows them to find accommodation that accepts pets – while taking care of the dog or cat.

One woman said she was relieved to know that there was another option.

“It relieves me a lot of the back. You don’t even know how many times my husband and I sacrificed so many shelters because they told us to get rid of our dog, sell it – or just let it go or kill the dog, “said she said.

For Yvette, the two months that her dogs stayed at the shelter allowed her to find an apartment that accepts pets.

And even though she often visited her dogs, the day they left the shelter for good was very moving.

“I have no way or (know) how to pay them back. This program is so amazing. I could tell everyone, try it. If you love your animals … try it.”

