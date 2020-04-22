How an oil spill destroys U.S. shale patches and ends Trump’s “American energy domination”

The historical slump in crude oil prices has driven a total retreat of US shale, with operators stopping new drilling and closing old wells. This is a move that can cut the production of the world’s largest oil producers by 20%.

For shale companies, West Texas intermediate crude oil prices went from hunter down and ride it out mode to crisis mode in just a few days. Many companies are uncertain whether there is even an oil market. According to IHS Markit Ltd, approximately 1.75 million barrels per day are at risk of shutdown, while the number of new wells going online is expected to drop by almost 90% by the end of the year.

In short, it was a swift and brutal demise of the shale revolution, and only last year President Donald Trump declared “America’s rule of energy.”

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices turned negative on Monday for the first time in history. So at some point the seller had to pay the buyer. Then the financial crisis of the contract in May spilled through to June and spread to a wider market. The price is currently trading at around $ 10 per barrel, well below the US oil industry’s daily pump costs.

At $ 15, “everything returned to the site is losing cash costs, except for the latest and most productive wells,” said Raoul LeBlanc, Houston-based analyst at IHS Markit. Told. “We will start mass production at this price.”

Either way, it is bloody.

Operators turned off the wells, abolished one of the three drilling rigs, abandoned fracking, laid off 51,000 workers, drastically reduced salaries, and since the latest price crash began. It went bankrupt after only 6 weeks. Today, storage is only a few weeks after it’s full and is a further factor limiting output as coronavirus pandemics are disrupting demand.

Listed companies have spent more than $ 31 billion from drilling their budgets, while suffering debt in the US energy sector has jumped from more than $ 11 billion to $ 190 billion in less than a week. Oil companies accounted for five of the top ten most in need of debt as of Tuesday.

According to a webinar hosted by Evercore ISI, the potential for zero revenue in the second and third quarters of this year could mean a large US oil exploration company burning $ 7 billion in liquidity there is. By the end of all of that, as many as 30% of the listed shale explorers could be forced to exit the market in some way, Evercore analysts said.

For Gene Ames, an 85-year-old fourth-generation oilman born in the East Texas oil rush during the Great Depression, when crude oil traded at 5 cents a barrel, it was the worst crash he’s ever seen. is. “I have experienced 6 major busts and this is the worst so far,” he said by phone. “This is the hardest, fastest, deepest collapse.”

Houston economy

In Houston, America’s oil capital, pain is set to echo across the wider economy.

In Houston, the oil and gas industry is extremely profitable. The best paying industry in the industry. Patrick Jankowski, an economist at the Greater Houston Partnership, said: “Blue-collar workers can make $ 100,000 a year, so the loss of those jobs would have a disproportionate impact on the economy.”

According to Jankovsky, the region now needs to find the next growth engine. “Energy is still important, but less important than it used to be,” he said.

There is almost no chance of immediate relief. Oil traders are on a desperate quest to find, anywhere, anywhere, to store crude and fill tanks from Texas to Siberia. According to people with knowledge of the matter, virtually all commercial land warehouses in the United States have been booked since the end of February.

The effects of the pandemic are not obscured, and it can take months before the oversupply is resolved.

Unexpected period

“We all need to predict revenue that will be significantly or completely reduced in unexpected periods,” says Producer, closely held on the New Mexico side of the Permian Basin. Said Kyle Armstrong, president of Armstrong Energy Inc. “Neither $ 37 nor $ 5 is irrelevant to me,” he added. “I can’t productively run wells at those prices, so that’s virtually zero.”

According to IHS Markit’s LeBlanc, the first taps off could be 1.75 million barrels per day from a traditional US well, which only produces tens of barrels per day. Producers try to survive the storm with more productive wells that provide some cash flow, even if losses are incurred, even because of the costs associated with closure.

“The US oil market is actually going to get fundamentally worse next month,” veteran oil analyst Paul Sankey said to his clients. The producer says, “There is no place for unforgiving productions that take weeks or months to reach zero.”

But a bigger problem for the shale industry is the lack of new wells being drilled. Shale wells will lose more than 60% in the first year. That is, you need a new one to replace production from an old one.

Few new wells are in operation, according to the IHS, and U.S. oil production is expected to drop from the initial 12.8 million barrels per day to 10.1 million barrels per day by the end of the year. . According to Noah Barrett, an energy analyst based in Denver, Janus Henderson, it could fall further to about 8.5 million barrels per day from 2021 to 2022.

“A significant portion of production, especially in Bakken and Oklahoma, will be completely gone,” said Barrett, whose employer controls $ 356 billion. “Growing from that low base requires fresh capital, but in the near future the desire for it will be zero.”

