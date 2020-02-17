[how-an-unsung-black-inventor-saved-lives-as-‘the-king-of-cool’]

As a 62-year-previous African American mother and grandmother, I am ashamed — and need to be ashamed to admit but am not — that I even now have a great deal to learn about black record, in particular when it arrives to the contributions of precise black women of all ages and guys to the advancement of our country.

I was born at the peak of the Civil Legal rights Period and I am outdated plenty of to try to remember Neil Armstrong stepping on the moon. I watched on Television as he stated, “One little move for guy, 1 large leap for mankind.”

Nonetheless it was not right up until the launch of the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures” that I, like most other black Us citizens and most of the globe, very first realized of the critical contribution designed by three feminine African American mathematicians to our nation’s room system. Operating for NASA, the three females worked out the intricate trajectory calculations that authorized NASA to ship John Glenn into area and carry him home securely.

Their names, for the record, have been Katherine Johnson, Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan.

Specially throughout Black Record Thirty day period — but definitely all the time — we need to be undertaking additional to learn about and celebrate so quite a few half-forgotten African People in america who have left their indelible imprint on the material of our country.

From a children’s ebook, I not too long ago learned a different this kind of gem of a story.

“The Adventures of Pook and Boogee: The Boys Meet Mr. Jones,” by Eric R. Anderson, is the to start with volume in a sequence of adventure tales about a precocious preteen and his younger brother who travel via time and meet up with renowned people today.

In this initially quantity, which Anderson suggests he wrote particularly for Black Historical past Month, we find out the tale of Frederick McKinley Jones, a know-how pioneer whose innovations in the science of cooling and refrigeration saved plenty of life.

Jones, a veteran of World War I, invented a transportable cooling process that was employed in Army vans in Earth War II to safely transport foodstuff, medicine and blood.

In 1991, a few decades right after his loss of life, Jones turned the to start with African American to be honored with the National Medal of Know-how. President George W. Bush presented the medal to Jones’ widow at a ceremony in the White Residence Rose Garden.

Jones patented his portable air cooling device for trucks in 1938. Later on, in partnership with his previous employer, James A. Numero, he co-founded Minnesota-primarily based U.S. Thermo Management Corporation, which grew into the world-wide cooling and refrigeration large Thermo King Corporation. The firm currently provides cooling devices for vehicles, airplanes, buses and railway cars and trucks throughout the world.

Just how crucial was Jones’ get the job done?

When posthumously inducting him into its Corridor of Fame in 1977, the Minnesota Museum of Science & Engineering credited Jones with giving birth to the total transportation refrigeration marketplace.

“Jones’ technological breakthrough redefined the world-wide marketplace, with cultural reverberations felt from the world’s greatest towns to its most isolated villages,” Jones’ Corridor of Fame citation states. “Consumers and distributors could now have yr-round obtain to goods these as meat, dairy, frozen food items and fresh new develop. Temperature delicate products this sort of as reside poultry could be securely transported.

“Advancements in ‘containerization’ possibilities soon translated the know-how to boxcars, then to standardized refrigerated containers that could be moved from truck to ship to airplane to rail with out want for unloading and re-loading of contents.”

In 2009, Tom Berg, editor of Large Responsibility Truck journal, crowned Jones “The King of Cool.”

I realized very little about Frederick McKinley Jones and, possibilities are, you did not both.

As someone who’s been all-around now for more than 50 % a century, I marvel at this.

And it’s terrific to assume that even when I’m just looking through a e-book to my 5-calendar year-previous grandson, I can give him — and myself — a lesson in black record.