How and why to send a gift during a coronavirus outbreak despite shuttered stores and Amazon restrictions

One of the more difficult fronts to add: gifts. During a coronavirus pandemic, health and safety should be a top priority, but the side effects of social distance can be very severe. A calendar full of zoom and FaceTime calls, individual group workouts on balconies, and gift gifts can help bridge some of the physical and emotional distances people are experiencing. But what should the giver do, as Amazon is struggling to keep up with demand and many non-essential stores are closed [temporarily or otherwise]?

“Humans are an incredibly social species, and one of the things that sets us apart is in forming and maintaining relationships with others. Daniel Farrelly, a professor of psychology at Worcester University, said last year that Speaking to CNN, gifts around holidays, birthdays, graduations, or weddings are a great opportunity to strengthen those relationships.

Because social distance eliminates “social” relationships, gifts to neighbors and distant people will make everyone seem far away when you can’t even go to your neighbor’s house. And the COVID-19 pandemic is adding new reasons for gifts, in addition to regular holidays and birthdays.

A gift sent from a coronavirus hotspot to another hotspot clarifies it.

A few weeks ago, New Yorker Paolo Pierreoni asked her 30-year-old nephew living in Italy if there was any shortage. “I told me that the hardest thing he could find was wine, so I ordered my favorite red wine [through an Italian wine site] and sent him. Urbino people were quiet and notorious, , He didn’t say much, he expressed gratitude with the emoji.

But traditional reasons also apply. Megan Roy, based in Portland, Maine, lives hundreds of miles from her three-year-old nephew in New Hampshire. When she started thinking about his birthday gift, she wanted to stay local, “to keep the local economy running as much as possible.” She’s a Twitter follower that one of her favorite local retailers, Hello Hello Books based in Rockland, Maine, is adding a fun twist to gifts to entertain people while in isolation. I knew: Surprise box. Roy completed a questionnaire about his nephew and left the decision to the store’s bookstore.

The surprise package was “a fun new idea and I had to do it,” Roy said.

The key to sending gifts now is patience, ordering faster than usual. Delivery wait times can be long, and small retailers such as Hello Hello Books post notifications on their websites during backlogs. In some places, like Target, small and large retailers offer curbside pick-ups, but because being at home helps flatten the curve, it’s important to make sure that you deliver directly from the retailer anyway. Please consider. Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and Secretary of Surgeon state that there is no evidence that COVID-19 has been spread by mail and that the risk of COVID-19 on packages is very low

Another option: buy from individual artists, where craft shows, gift shops and regular tourist shops are closed. Search for art from the area your gifter loves, travel through art, or search for Etsy.

Prefer to give experience? It is still possible. Purchase tickets for the distant future and support large and small theaters. Or give an online class gift to take with the recipient of the gift. [It’s not exactly the same as being there, but at least a little closer.] Or share something directly from home, such as a dry sourd starter.

Regardless of your current choice, don’t stress if something doesn’t deliver in a timely manner. Instead, focus on the connection.

“It made me feel a little familiar at the moment of the crisis. I’m never used to being unable to get there when my family needs it, despite being more than 30 years away,” Pierleoni says. Told.

