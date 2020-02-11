How Anne Hathaway knew she would marry her husband when she first saw him

Anne Hathaway and her husband, Andrew Shulman, have been married since 2012. The couple started in 2008 and married in a private ceremony among 150 guests in Big Sur, California. Most recently, the actress announced the birth of her second child after struggling with infertility for some time. Still, the actress and her husband seem to have had a successful Hollywood marriage. The Princess Diaries star never spoke too much about her private life. When it comes to her husband, she simply cannot hold back what she feels for him.

Shulman is also an actor and businessman who owns a jewelry brand called James Banks Design. Shulman has appeared in several projects, most notably; The west wing, American Dreams and Ricki and the Blitz. Shulman also worked on films with his wife. The couple teamed up to produce the films: Song One and The Shower. When it comes to couples working together in Hollywood, conflicts can sometimes arise. To Hathaway, that couldn’t seem further from the truth.

Anne Hathaway and Andrew Shulman’s romantic love story

Hathaway revealed that she knew Shulman was the “love of her life” when she met him. The couple met at the Palm Springs Festival and had a mutual friend. Hathaway trusted this friend that Shulman was the man she was going to marry. “I was just very honest with him. I knew from the moment I met him that he was the love of my life. I also knew that I couldn’t have met him at a worse time … I used my trust in a ridiculous jaunt with him, ”said Hathaway in an interview with Bazaar Magazine.

Hathaway also ascribes to her husband that he “changes” her and makes her feel more comfortable. “He changed my ability to be comfortable in the world. I think the accepted narrative now is that we women don’t need anyone. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love changed me, ”enthused Hathaway. Friends of the couple seem to agree! Emily Blunt, who became a very close friend of the actress after starring in “The Devil Wears Prada”, was quoted as saying that Shulman (Hathaways) was “greatest achievement”.

Jason Sudeikis, a former Hathaway Costar, had the same feelings. “It was nice to see her give up the restrictions other people thought she was,” Sudeikis commented. It is great that the couple not only have the support of each other, but also the support of their friends.

In February 2018, OK! claimed that Shulman and Hathaway had problems in their marriage. The tabloid reported that the two are arguing while Hathaway is making a film. Gossip Cop looked at the report and found that it was wrong. We contacted the actress’s representative, who told us the spouses would “spend the same amount of time on both shores, depending on where she may need to film.”