How Arnold Schwarzenegger helped Conor McGregor win his first UFC title with just one knee

Conor McGregor has grown accustomed to success through adversity since starting his mixed martial arts career in 2007.

To realize his dream of UFC gold, “The Notorious” completed an apprenticeship as an installer to make the sacrifices necessary to get to the top.

And when he made a lucrative deal for the world’s best MMA organization, nothing could stop the Irishman from dreaming.

Conor McGregor has repeatedly overcome adversity

After two comfortable wins against Marcus Brimage and future featherweight world champion Max Holloway, it became known that in the third round of his battle with “Blessed”, McGregor had ruptured his ACL and would be out of action for 10 months.

During this period in 2013, McGregor was introduced to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s physical therapist – Heather Milligan – who helped the competitor return to the octagon until July 2014.

Within a year, McGregor had had enough hype and some convincing victories to sit in the left hand of a title shot with the reigning champion Jose Aldo.

After the Brazilian left UFC 189 in July 2015 due to a rib injury, Chad Mendes was drafted into a provisional title fight. But McGregor wasn’t all right either.

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone compete in UFC 246 for the first time in welterweight

Eight weeks before the MGM Grand Garden Arena clash, McGregor tore 80% of his ACL and let all of his Straight Blast Gym teammates swear secrecy instead of withdrawing from the fight.

Teammate Artem Lobov revealed in the documentary “Notorious” from 2017: “Conor trains without ACL. You shouldn’t be able to walk without ACL. “

However, when Schwarzenegger found out about this potentially devastating injury, he insisted that Milligan McGregor assisted with his rehabilitation to ensure that the fight continued.

In fact, the Hollywood superstar even visited the MMA fighter at his Las Vegas residence, as can be seen in the clip below from the film.

During a Fan Q&A at the 2017 premiere, McGregor showed how harmful the injury was and how the support from Schwarzenegger and Milligan helped him.

“It was the most terrible thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” he said. “The whole thing was shredded.

“I couldn’t even burden it and I’m what? Eight weeks after the biggest fight of my life.”

“It’s not a soccer game or something that is okay. You have surgery and the games go on and you win a week and lose one the next week.”

McGregor will face UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone this Saturday

“If I hadn’t shown up for this fight that night? After all the building and then moving out with an injury? It’s over. I don’t eat. You know what I mean? The food comes from my table. I’m broke then.

“So I just kept going. I just stayed there and said, “You know what, damn it.” It built my character. You know what I mean? After that I knew I could go through everything and that was it. “

Despite all the setbacks and difficulties, McGregor’s featherweight finish came in after Mendes stopped at the end of the second lap when both men weren’t at their best but still had an exciting fight.

On Saturday night he will face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. He hopes that this will be the first of three fights in 2020.

With the visions of a potential welterweight title fight and even a boxing world champion title, people have begun to doubt the Irish before stepping into the cage.

But as he warned those who interviewed him beforehand, you can never count on “The Notorious”.

