How Barry Handles the Consequences of Oliver’s Death When “The Flash” Returns | arrowverse, Television, The Flash

The flash returns tonight (February 4) and Barry faces Oliver’s death.

In the all-new episode, “Marathon”, after The Citizen printed an explosive story, Iris (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those who attack him, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant gustin) must face the consequences of the crisis and realize Oliver Queen’s wish for him.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace open about how Barry copes with Oliver’s death.

“He is ready to enjoy life with enthusiasm. He is so happy to have a second chance, like all of us, ”he told TV Guide. “There is also, I think, a bit of guilt in the survivors of Oliver’s death. Oliver failed to get out of Crisis. He was the only one, and that will haunt Barry a bit.”

“The way you deal with tragedy is to hold and kiss and celebrate the loved ones in your life,” Eric added. “I think this is a lesson that Barry will have to relearn during graphic novel number two and throughout this season, and this is where his head begins with our premiere.”

The Flash is broadcast THIS EVENING (February 4) at 8/7 on The CW!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB