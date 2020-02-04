How Ben Affleck now feels about chasing goodwill

If someone was wondering which film was launched Ben Affleck There is no other answer than Good Will Hunting. The Oscar-nominated film featured an all-star cast, including Matt Damon, Minnie Driver and the late Robin Williams. The film grossed over $ 225 million and received numerous awards and critical acclaim. Affleck and Damon worked on the script together before introducing it to several studio managers.

Damon and Affleck were unknown actors at the time. First, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt were won for the main roles. Fortunately, Affleck and Damon could prove themselves worthy of playing the main characters. The film was released in 1998 and became one of the greatest success stories in Hollywood. Williams received his first Oscar for best supporting actor. In conversation with Boston Magazine, Affleck considered the film’s outcome and response, which he received almost two decades after his debut.

Ben Affleck will always appreciate Good Will Hunting

The actor discussed how his experience with the film was the catalyst for his later career as an actor and director. “When I look at my own career, my life and, above all, my direction, it all comes down to that experience,” the actor told the magazine. “Realizing that the actors have to take responsibility for their performances, that there is no right answer and that it is only about discovering things. It all came from Gus (Van Sant, director of Good Will Hunting).”

Affleck said that after the film was over, he thought he and Damon could relax and not do projects together. Instead, the two now have their own production studio, Pearl Street Films, and Affleck has directed Damon on other projects.

In a separate interview with BBC, Ben Affleck stated that the film started as an action comedy. After some advice from Rob Rocker, President of Castle Rock, Damon and Affleck have revised the script. “It was a little Beverly Hills cop-ish, you know, banana in the exhaust, he was always chased by government agents and things,” Affleck recalled, “and they said,” Just take these things out and do it over the friends and the therapist and the girl. “And we did, it was good advice.” The Justice League star also joked that Damon died the ends of his hair blonde for the role.

Although Damon and Affleck have been friends since they were young, they are still the subject of various false tabloid stories. In February 2019, Star reported that Affleck’s drinking caused a break in the couple’s friendship. A suspected source claimed Damon was keeping a distance from Affleck as they could no longer be “drinking buddies”. Gossip Cop looked at the rumor and found that it was wrong. Damon had said several times that despite his addiction problems, he would stay by Affleck’s side.