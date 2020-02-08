How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds managed to get the most embarrassing first date

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012. The two are also proud parents of two beautiful children. Reynolds and Lively seem to have the perfect relationship. The two always joke to each other on social media and talk a lot about each other in interviews. However, the beginning of their relationship was a bit awkward. The couple actually met when they made the film Green Lantern, in which Reynolds portrayed the title character.

The love story of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

The two became close friends when they spent time together on the set, and Reynolds revealed that the two found out they had something between them when they were on a double date. “We made two appointments. She was dating another man, and I was dating another girl. It was the most embarrassing date for their respective colleagues, probably because we felt like fireworks, ”said Reynolds during an interview. Reynolds continued: “It was strange at first, but we were friends for a long time. I think the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends, ”said the actor.

Marriage and children

That was in 2011 and the couple married in September 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. In December 2014, their first daughter James was born. When Reynolds spoke of the joy of being a father, he admitted that he was crazy about her. “I really adore this boy. It is terrible. She wrapped me around her finger so far that it’s stupid. She says “Dada” and I’m going through a concrete wall to get to her, “the actor admitted. In September 2016, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Inez, and in 2019 the couple had another daughter, whose name did not was made public.

Reynolds and Lively face the wrath of the tabloids

As with most Hollywood couples, the two have been the subject of various gossip and rumor stories in the tabloids. In May 2019 Gossip Cop unmasked a story that the couple got divorced. An alleged source alleged that Reynolds asked his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson for help during a tense period at home at Lively. We blew up that story back then and there is obviously no tension between the two and they continue to have a very happy marriage.

Phony reports that the couple is on the verge of divorce, and there is indeed a lot in the tabloids. Last November, OK! reversed the course and published a fake article that attempted to clarify how often the gossip media was wrong about splitting Lively and Reynolds by claiming they “saved” their marriage. They were not facing a divorce and did not have to save their marriage, as the tabloid indicated. Gossip Cop cleared up the mess of the magazine.