How Blues could face Burnley with Frank Lampard to make changes

After the fourth round of the FA Cup has been sealed, it is the week of the Premier League for Chelsea again on Saturday.

Frank Lampard’s men won 2-0 against Nottingham Forest last weekend, a rare home win in recent weeks.

Lampard should make changes when Chelsea returns to the Premier League

The manager rested a number of Chelsea regulars, including Tammy Abraham, Antonio Rüdiger, N’Golo Kante and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

And before the Premier League home game against Burnley on Saturday, Lampard will make further changes for the Chelsea team, who want to consolidate their position in the top four.

Kepa returns, as do defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Rudiger. Marcos Alonso will not play in this match because he sustained a buttock injury.

Christian Pulisic, who scored a perfect hat-trick in the second leg this season, has been out for a few weeks due to an abduction injury.

This could open the door for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who scored against Forest.

Ross Barkley, who scored the other goal in the FA Cup, is playing, but Lampard can also look forward to Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount.

Will Lampard let Barkley run away?

In the meantime, Abraham will lead the line in place of Michy Batshuayi, who battled Forest.

Olivier Giroud is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in January and is unlikely to play a role against the Clarets.

talkSPORT.com tried to predict how Chelsea will play Burnley.

Is this the team that Lampard will choose for Burnley’s visit?

A more well-known Chelsea team should be visible to fans who want to expand their five-point pillow in fourth place.

We selected Azpilicueta as a left-back, as Lampard confirmed in his pre-game press conference that Alonso was unavailable. Reece James should start at the back right.

In midfield, Jorginho will orchestrate everything, while Kante should do his usual way to win the ball against the opponent and leave it to the more creative players.

We started Mason Mount in midfield before Barkley, who is still recovering from a foot injury. A more offensive player than Kovacic could be the plan to act against a Burnley team that could get a lot of men behind the ball.

We should see Abraham in the front, while Pulisic’s absence gives Hudson-Odoi a great chance to work his way back into the first team.

Hudson-Odoi did well last weekend and started against Burnley

Willian has been constant throughout the season and is expected to start.

