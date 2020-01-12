How both teams could compete if Mikel Arteta wanted to win the third in a row

Loading...

Arsenal has a great opportunity to continue Mikel Arteta’s momentum when they travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Eagles are in the midst of an injury crisis. Around 12 players have to pause for the game in Selhurst Park, which runs live on talkSPORT.

The Gunners begin to find their way under Arteta, the new boss, with two Premier League and FA Cup victories and two consecutive draws.

Their clash earlier this season ended in a 2-2 draw, although Arsenal took a 2-0 lead in the first ten minutes.

It’s been two years since the club in north London won a Premier League win over Palace, which was a 4-1 win in the Emirates in January 2018.

One of the main threats Arteta has to face is Wilfried Zaha, who was linked to them in the summer.

The manager said, “(It is) one of the things to consider, 100 percent.

“We know Wilf and his talent. If he is isolated in a personal situation, we know what he can do. Of course it will be part of the game plan.

“I think he’s a great player and I think the impact he’s had in the Premier League in recent years has been phenomenal. His ability to create opportunities is unique.”

Arteta also expects a highly competitive encounter with Roy Hodgson’s team.

He added: “Every time I am there as a player, I suffered, it was tough.

“It was a very competitive stadium. He is a manager with incredible experience and what he does there again is very impressive and it becomes difficult. “

Arsenal made changes to the FA Cup win over Leeds, with Reiss Nelson, Rob Holding and Emiliano Martinez rarely starting.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bernd Leno are expected to be back on the grid, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected to return to the team and Sokratis will move back to central defense.

So the Gunners could compete for the match.

Crystal Palace will be without defenders Mamadou Sakho, Joel Ward, Scott Dann and Patrick Van Aanholt, while Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp will also be out.

Max Meyer and Jairo Riedewald doubted the collision at Selhurst Park, but Roy Hodgson gave positive news.

Wilfried Zaha was also in doubt, but will play while Luka Milivojevic is suspended after being knocked out in the FA Cup against Derby.

In his pre-game press conference, Hodgson said, “Wilf went through the game injured in Norwich, but he recovered. Max (Meyer) and Jairo (Riedewald) have had blows or fatigue, but both trained yesterday and are available for the game. “

So the Hodgson team could prepare for the game with Arsenal.

