How boxing can go from 17 to 15 divisions brings back super heavyweight

World Boxing News 28/01/2020

The discussions about the age-old debate about too many world championships in boxing have changed over the years. Not much is said about the current box weights.

For this reason, WBN has decided to express how the sport can easily change from seventeen to fifteen division classes with minimal effort.

First, there is a group of lower weights. Seven total from 105 to 126 pounds.

They are minimum weight (105 pounds), light fly weight (108 pounds), fly weight (112 pounds), super fly weight (115 pounds), bantam weight (118 pounds), super bantam weight (122 pounds) and feather weight (126 pounds).

To counteract this and at the same time remove ten title belts from circulation, two could be dropped completely and three more changed.

Let’s start with the minimum weight and leave this classification unchanged. Take off light flyweight to eliminate one of the three pound jumps. Overall, it doesn’t seem to be a must to keep these 3 pound fluctuations.

Second, set a new flyweight limit of 110 pounds. That’s before the 112-pound category is removed. This means that light fly weight and super fly weight disappear.

Drop bantam weight from 118 pounds to 115 pounds. You would then be the new three lower limits.

A new super bantam and featherweight goal of 120 and 125, just a pound difference for the latter, would round it all off well.

For example, the new weights would indicate a minimum weight (105 pounds), a fly weight (110), a bantam weight (115), a super bantam weight (120) and a feather weight (125).

Two divisions would have disappeared. Over time, boxers would get used to meeting these conditions.

For too long, seventeen divisions have given some boxers the chance to become world champions with three weights without having to change their diet or exercise too much.

This can not be right.

It is true that people like Naoya Inoue and Manny Pacquiao would have lost some of their awards if these new weights had been used from the start. But it seems ridiculous in the current climate to allow boxers to level up just three pounds to win titles.

If you are still passionate about further improving the current climate, it is advisable to push yourself to the top.

There would still be these fifteen weight classes, although it could prove much safer for the fighters.

It may be worth considering moving only five pounds between the limits, rather than seven and eight on a light heavyweight.

If you get too light, of course there has to be a jump. This time only 20 pounds would be needed for the cruiser weight, not 25 pounds.

It gets a little difficult here. Setting a cruiser weight limit of 190 could mean that the heavyweight must be limited to 240 to 250 pounds.

This would make a super heavyweight division for those struggling with 250 plus. If it did, pushing the middleweight back to 160 and removing the super middleweight would bring those fifteen divisions back into line.

Here’s how it could work:

POSSIBLE NEW BOX WEIGHTS:

Minimum weight – 105 pounds

Fly weight – 110 pounds

Super fly weight – 115

Bantamweight – 120

Super Bantamweight – 125

Super feather weight – 130

Lightweight – 135

Super lightweight – 140

Welterweight – 145

Super welterweight – 150

Middleweight – 160

Light heavyweight – 170

Cruiser weight – 190

Heavyweight – 240

Super heavyweight – 240 plus