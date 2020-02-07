How brands with influencer marketing can score at Euro 2020

What do soccer fans and CMOs have in common? If you are committed to your role, you can already look forward to Euro 2020 this summer.

With advertising spending skyrocketing and marketers having access to a nation’s eyes and ears, it’s a breeze for brands to double their euro success. Regardless of whether you are a sports brand that wants to get the best out of Euro 2020 or a company that operates in a completely different industry, aligning your marketing to the tournament is a great advantage.

How can brands win at Euro 2020?

Everyone is on the phone

During the euro everyone is on their cell phones. Whether they’re seeing multiple results at once, keeping up with the discussions on Twitter, placing a bet, or just looking for entertainment between games – people are guaranteed to be on their phones.

This means that the social media landscape is open and ready for marketers to reap the rewards. In addition, the CPM model of social media is likely to be a very popular choice for brands as the relevance for brands participating in the Euro fever is at an all-time high. By investing in social campaigns based on impressions, brands can take a risk-averse approach with potentially massive profits.

When the euro increases traffic on social media sites, it creates a very fruitful environment for social media marketing. This will mean a move away from thoughtless sponsorship campaigns that reveal famous faces and a move away from creative and targeted social media campaigns.

During the last World Cup, ex-Paddy Power head of the mischief, Ken Robertson, joked that CMOs who spend up to £ 100 million on top-notch football sponsorship should “be shot” and it’s hard to disagree. Instead of opting for large sponsorship deals with sports stars, brands should consider working with the creators to produce relevant reactive content for the games. With increasing data traffic on social media, content directed by the creator is the perfect, inexpensive solution.

For example, a brand that sells groceries could partner with a football creator with a very dedicated community. The brand may ask the creator to create a live stream of their response to a particular game as the creator’s community flocks to their platform to track the creator’s thoughts about the game. The creator could then order a meal through the grocery delivery service at the beginning of the stream and offer his followers a personalized discount code that can be used during the game. In this way, the brand can directly follow the downloads of the creator and at the same time align with the passion of the tournament.

Get creative with ambassadors

Using ambassadors can be an amazing way to attract audiences during Euro 2020.

However, if you do this with a lack of creativity, you will soon find that you are not getting the commitment you could achieve. Consumers expect more from brands than a simple, ambassador-led campaign that focuses on a product. Instead, they want engaging content to deal with.

To meet these consumer expectations, brands should choose a combination of sports and soccer legends, as well as artists from other industries, to achieve reach, relevance, and engagement through creativity.

For example, Influencer worked with Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, who was the official sponsor and television supplier of the tournament. The aim of the campaign was to support Hisense with stopovers in Spain, France, England, Germany and finally Russia to reach and contact their customers on a global stage.

However, this campaign was not just based on ambassadors or soccer legends. We also wanted to work with regular developers to be sure that we’re reaching a broad demographic audience. We selected leading macro entertainment, lifestyle and soccer freestyle makers from the above countries to promote Hisense’s #SeeTheIncredibleTour. Each creator watched a game with a soccer legend and produced a YouTube vlog dedicated to that experience. Content was also posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the most important posts and stories and could capture their incredible experience.

The campaign raised brand awareness and traffic on Hisense’s global social channels and provided consumers with entertaining and creative authentic content that they could adjust to throughout the World Cup.

Interact with streaming service traffic

The Euro 2016 was seen by 2 billion, 600 million watched the final. And 2020 will probably only be bigger. We all live a busy life and the number of games during the euro means that we cannot catch everyone. As a result, people who cannot watch the games live are turning to streaming services and social media to understand the current state of affairs.

Even those who are not soccer fans will see memes on their timeline and engage in smaller pieces of content that keep them informed of the latest Euro news. The nature of a tournament like the euro makes it a national conversation – one in which everyone is involved.

This is why brands can be successful by providing developers with short nuggets of information and updates that allow them to authentically connect with a number of consumers and provide them with the content they are really looking for.

Many young people consume content in smaller nuggets, especially on social media. Therefore, brands should consider partnering with developers and publishers to create short segment highlight content that is easy to consume and share on social media.

These brief segment updates can be helpful for a variety of communities, as everyone involved is involved in a major football event like the euro. As such, there is a very exciting opportunity for brands to provide content that informs “non-traditional” football communities about what is going on and how they are dealing with this new traffic, which they would normally not have access to.

Be both reactive and proactive

The 2018 World Cup fever showed us how important it is for brands to be reactive and proactive during the event. While proactive campaigns are perfect for working with unique ambassadors or putting together a well-designed campaign, reactive relevance is often the type of content that goes viral.

That’s why it’s great to combine the two to experience the most exciting and unforgettable moments of the euro and master this wave of engagement. Reactive relevance requires a bit more thought and creativity, but the results can be incredible.

A perfect example of this was during the 2018 World Cup when England manager Gareth Southgate’s navy vest became a symbol of England’s success and a viral hit overnight.

Marks & Spencer, the UK team’s official suit supplier, said that thanks to the Gareth Southgate effect, demand to the west had increased by 35%. Before the World Cup, brands could not have predicted this. During the World Cup #WaistcoatWednesday started to gain a foothold on social media. Many in the UK chose a vest to support the English team. By updating the peculiarities of the event, brands were able to participate in the discussions and appeal to the global community, all of whom have a common interest in the cultural nuances of the event.

Get sports relevant

Regardless of whether you are a sports brand or not, it will be of great advantage to make yourself known and relevant to the Euro. If you want to appeal to a new audience, building credibility by making your brand sport relevant is a must.

The biggest attraction to becoming sport relevant for the euro is that you are attracting more than just a sports or football audience. In the UK and across Europe, the euro is becoming a national event that everyone celebrates. So if you become sports-relevant, it can have a broader impact than just reaching football fans.

If you can combine your non-sporty product with the event in a sport-relevant way, then you win the euro. P & G already implemented this concept at the 2018 Winter Olympics and used creative storytelling to create a connection between their non-sporting products and the event. P&G masterfully positioned their products as pioneers for mothers to support their future Olympic heroes with clever creative stories. The campaign attracted the hearts of a non-athletic audience that was accessible to the brand due to this unique event.

The Euro offers brands a similar opportunity to reach these non-sporting communities by aligning their products at the event and becoming “sport-relevant”.

Ben Woollams is sales manager at influencers