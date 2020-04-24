“How can a woman say a woman is being exploited if she doesn’t like the mind of the exploiter.”

Rajiv Khandelwal is the devil and table no. Some have done well in movies like 21. However, despite being a good actor, he could not make his mark in Bollywood. Recently, the actor has expressed his views on the cast couch in the entertainment industry.

Rajiv believes that those who fall victim to the cast couch are equally responsible, as they always have the option to say no. Rajiv also revealed that he had once reached the point of a two-film deal for a big filmmaker for the cast couch.

Rajiv Khandelwal on Casti Couch: “How a woman is being exploited is how she is being exploited”

Asked if Rajiv should be called such a person, Rajiv told Hindustan Times in an interview, “No, I don’t think so. It’s not just about the person, but the person who gives the cast couch is equally responsible. The woman is being exploited because she refuses to be exploited, so she talks about the cast couch because she She thinks that the other person was not more powerful, somewhere you lacked confidence, you lacked self-confidence, otherwise, you will not be allowed. Casti cou couch is not rape where you are pressured. You are brought into a situation where you have some benefit from it. One who is exploited is a weak person. A person may, without whom it is enough that they can not trust. “

Rajiv said he chose to enter Bollywood with a small budget film Aamir, in which he played the lead role instead of accepting a two-film deal. “In my case someone I experienced was exploiting me but I didn’t give up. I said my confidence is great and if you don’t give me a job I won’t work. I’ll probably get a job on my own terms and conditions and I did,” he said. .

He added, “Should that guy be ashamed? No. He didn’t rape me, he didn’t do anything abusive. He just gave me a choice and the choice was mine. However, the actor wants action against those who cross the line.” Exploiters should be named and ashamed because they have no other choice.

On the work front, Rajiv is currently seen at the Bhut Marg of Marji: A Game of Lies. He will appear in the next court martial title play. It will premiere on April 2nd at the G Theater.

