How can Bruno Fernandes integrate into Manchester United?

BRAGA, PORTUGAL – JANUARY 21: Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP watches during the semi-final of the Taca da Liga – Allianz CUP between SC Braga and Sporting CP at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on January 21, 2020 in Braga, Portugal. (Photo by Quality Sport Images / Getty Images)

Chelsea: Lampard ready to push late to sign replacement for Hazard by Kian Long

On January 29, 2020, Manchester United confirmed the signing of Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon FC. Bruno had been linked to a move to the demons since the summer. The deal was finally finalized after United agreed to pay costs of $ 68 million.

Bruno Fernandes had a decisive season at Sporting Lisbon last year. He scored 20 goals and helped 13 times in the Primeira Liga. Thus, in summer, it caught the attention of European giants, including Manchester United. For a long time, it was believed that United was the precursor to its signature, but the agreement was never concluded. Consequently, United made Fernandes their priority in January and made sure to sign the Portuguese star.

Bruno Fernandes is a modern midfielder who likes to play behind the striker. Its abilities are used the most when deployed in a no. 8 positions. He likes to drive deep into the field to receive the ball and run directly over the defenses. He has the ability to dribble defenders with ease, without hampering his speed.

Bruno is a very creative pass player. He has the ability to open the defenses with a trained pass and his vision is breathtaking. During the attack, Fernandes likes to play short passes with the attackers and tries to create an overload. His movements out of the ball allow him to enter the goal positions. Its finish inside the box is deadly. Fernandes does not hesitate to take photos off the beaten track, and more often than not, they are fatal. Fernandes as well as Pogba or Ozil on the ball, but it is his defensive skills that make him a complete midfielder.

Next: Manchester United sold a lie with Wan-Bissaka

With Paul Pogba’s departure during the summer, Bruno Fernandes could not only replace him but give Manchester United much more than expected from Pogba. In a few years, Bruno Fernandes could become the best midfielder in the world.