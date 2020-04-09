How Can Businesses Fight Coronavirus? Call for new ideas

Companies around the world are reorganizing their businesses to help combat the coronavirus. Johnson & Johnson and Regeneron are competing in vaccine development. Ford Motor, Dyson, and Virgin Orbit manufacture respirators and ventilators. Apple makes a face shield. IBM donated supercomputer time to US government researchers evaluating antiviral drugs. Distillers at Pernod Ricard in France and BrewDog in Scotland use their expertise in alcohol to manufacture hand sanitizers.

How else can a company contribute? From the beginning of the outbreak, Fortune In online coverage, the new Leadership Next podcast, and newsletters such as CEO Daily, Outbreak, and Business x Design, we sought to highlight the many ways companies can respond to health crises. Now partnering with IDEO, a global design consultancy, to encourage owners, managers and employees of companies of all sizes to think creatively about how their business can help and share. The three-week “COVID-19 Business Pivot Challenge” has been launched. Ideas and expertise.

From today to April 30th, IDEO’s social innovation platform, OpenIDEO, has helped businesses in three broad “ opportunities ”: meeting demand for protective equipment, meeting new service needs, and adapting to a new future. We are looking for suggestions on how to fight the virus.

At the end of the assignment, IDEO designers will integrate the proposals, identify the most promising solutions, and consider options for implementing them. Challenge Media Partner Fortune will co-host a webinar to review submissions and discuss key perspectives.

Learn more about how your company participates in the challenge.

