How can voters avoid being victims of fraud?

Orlando, Florida. — Are the candidate videos you saw on the web real or fake?

Officials watch out for “deep fake” video

Russians hacked Florida system in 2016—Authorities say it could happen again

Officials say Florida voters need to rely only on “trusted sources” of information

A “deep fake” is a video or audio clip that creates people who say and do things that have never happened.

Unfortunately, experts say they are very sophisticated and almost impossible to discover.

And with the 2020 general election approaching a few months later, legislators and law enforcement have become increasingly vigilant.

Deepfakes is still relatively new. There are not many laws prohibiting or criminalizing this technology. In fact, there is no such law in Florida.

Representative Stephanie Murphy [D Florida] helped draft several bills on deep fake, including one in which President Donald Trump signed the law in December and became the first federal law related to deep fake. did. It requires the government to notify Congress of foreign deep fake targeting US elections.

“Since we sit here on a swing in Florida’s swing state, we’re a target for foreign enemies trying to influence the election,” said Murphy, a former National Security Agency. Stated. Secretary of Defense.

According to federal agents, this was exactly what happened in 2016 when Russian hackers targeted Florida. Hackers not only created fraudulent Twitter accounts and Facebook posts designed to affect voters, Violated two county elections.

“From an election security perspective, I’m really worried about November,” Murphy said.

Spectrum News has asked the Florida Election Administration about what steps to take to prevent deep fake from affecting the 2020 election.

A State Department spokesman did not provide specific measures, but urged voters to use “trusted sources” for election information.

“With the advancement and availability of deepfake technology, it is important that Florida voters rely only on credible sources for election information. We will continue to work with federal and local government authorities to support We make sure that the population has access to reliable information: information and resources. “

As technology evolves, voters have to do the same with information verification, said Craig Agranov, a cyber expert.

“I can shake voters much faster and easier than before. One video was seen by tens of millions of people and came out and said,” Hey, this was a fake. ” Don’t worry, it’s a fake at that point. “

Earlier this month, Twitter announced that it would ban deep fake and classify certain tweets as “controlled media.” Facebook and Google also have their own deep fake policies.

So how can you find a deep fake? Here are some tips, According to the website Techlicious:

Unrealistic hair: usually deep fake does not include flyaway or frizzy hair

Strange eyes: If a person has a strange gaze or is not blinking realistically, the video could be a deep fake

Can you see the individual teeth? Deep fake has teeth that look like one white line

Is your face and body synchronized? If they seem to fall apart and out of sync, it could be a deep fake

Video messages are polarized and sensational. People say that they cause anger or intense emotions, but it’s always a good idea to actually see controversial messages.

And of course, always check the video message, using some trusted source.

