How Casey Currie Grew to become the To start with American to Gain the Dakar Rally

Casey Currie racing at the Dakar Rally, an occasion he won. (Can-Am)

Since it was first held in 1978, when off-roaders trekked from Paris to Senegal utilizing only a map and compass to navigate, the Dakar Rally has witnessed motorists from all around the globe struggle to make off-street racing’s largest crown. But whether or not it was with a motor vehicle, truck, motorcycle, aspect-by-facet car or truck or dune buggy, a single team of racers has hardly ever really been able to conquer the leading of the Dakar podium: Individuals.

That adjusted this 12 months in Saudi Arabia, when not 1, but two Us citizens concluded the 4,881-mile class first in their respective automobile classes.

A person was Ricky Brabec, who won the motorcycle group. The other was Casey Currie, who received the side-by-facet vehicle class immediately after currently being the very first to make it from the port city of Jeddah on the Red Sea to the complete line in Riyadh around 12 times of GPS-totally free racing.

With his co-driver/navigator Sean Berriman riding shotgun, Currie piloted his Can-Am Maverick more than hundreds of kilometers of sand, rocks and dunes for up to 12 hours for each working day. Currie, 36, located that the race took a toll on him bodily as nicely as mentally, specifically as soon as he took the direct about midway by the system.

“Being in the position that I was in, it seemed like we ended up heading to earn the rally, but we had six much more days,” Currie tells InsideHook. “Six times of the gnarliest terrain in the earth and there ended up reporters making an attempt to claim that I experienced it in the bag. I’ve under no circumstances been in that problem. It wears on you mentally. All you do is sleep, consume and assume about how you are likely to are unsuccessful. No American experienced ever finished it. It actually was the most tough detail I have ever performed. Now I know why they connect with it the hardest race, because it actually is a mental, bodily, crew and just total obstacle.”

All through the rally, Currie and Berriman ended up frequently waking up all around five to six o’clock in the early morning, receiving in the ATV close to seven or 8 o’clock, and not obtaining out of it till 6 or seven at night.

“Only myself and the co-driver ended up authorized in the vehicle from when we still left in the early morning until finally we concluded at night,” Currie says. “We could not get assist from any person. When you are in the race motor vehicle, there’s no interaction with the outside world at all. It’s all about planning, even down to the smaller things like what you’re heading to eat for breakfast every single working day and having it lined up. It was the exact same in the automobile. We completely dissected it and fully recognized in which all the spare elements were in the Can-Am if we experienced any difficulties and had to fix something.”

Casey Currie racing on his way to winning the 2020 Dakar Rally. (Can-Am)

It may possibly sound straightforward, but that type of understanding is really significant at endurance races. Out of the 342 motor vehicles that started the 2020 version of Dakar, only 234 manufactured it to the end line.

“On excellent times, you just push the vehicle and hardly ever get out,” Currie claims. “On the lousy days, we get flat tires or break factors in the suspension from hitting a rock or just basically in excess of-driving the vehicle. We began noticing that when other opponents had been owning troubles, they were halting for a extended period of time of time. What myself and my co-driver really worked on was likely, ‘Okay, if there is a trouble, this is how we’re likely to resolve this, this, this, this and this. So here’s each and every instrument we need.’ Just about every time we had what was a bad day for us, it was a lot quicker than most people else’s poor day even while it was the very same tires and components that had been damaged. We had been capable to get our car or truck preset and back again on the road more rapidly than any person else.”

In all, Currie obtained a overall of 5 flat tires and broke just one axle, but under no circumstances had the form of bad working day that ended Dakar early for additional than 100 of his fellow opponents.

“Any error you make, you have to create a fix, normally you’re out of the race,” he claims. “That is a pretty significant challenge for anyone. On a lousy day, if it is way too terrible, you are out of the race and they mail you residence. Which is all there is to it. There is no getting support and allowing someone appear deliver you again in. If you crack the car or truck lousy sufficient, you’re out of the race and you go dwelling.”

And offered the terrain Currie was racing on in Saudi Arabia, breaking a little something was unquestionably not out of the realm of chance.

“The sand dunes are not tall, but they’re sharp,” he states. “The way the wind blows more than there, it is practically like the ocean. Alternatively of the dunes all being the exact same, you’re receiving waves from all various directions. There are peaks and smooth places in all parts so the sand can have a number of angles to it. When I say peaking, you are going to be driving and all of a sudden there’ll be a 25-foot vertical drop straight down. If you fly off it, you are likely to be in a lot of suffering. You’re also driving across crazy rock beds that are razor-sharp for 20 or 30 miles at a time. From there we get into sand washes where by rivers have flown just before. So there’s a lot of sand and rock. And then you get silt, which is mainly like flour you are likely to use to go bake a cake. Consider driving in three toes of flour for 20 miles and it’s just poofing in your facial area. It’s just a crazy encounter.”

And, with the 2021 Dakar Rally set to get position in Saudi Arabia too, it is a nuts knowledge Currie is seeking to have once more.

“The plan is definitely to go back,” he states. “I’m fired up. I really feel like we acquired a large amount and like we’re only heading to get far better from here.”

