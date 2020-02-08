How Celine Dion found the courage to create her new album

The last five years of Celine DionLife was full of ups and downs. Her extremely successful stay at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, which lasted almost two decades, ended in 2019. And tragically, her husband, René Angélil, died of cancer in 2016. Her new album, Courage, was released last fall and a short documentary about it was released on Apple Music last week.

The album is named exactly

In the film, Dion talks about why the album is called Courage. “I’ve been through tough times,” says Dion. “The loss of René when I realized that I would be a single mother.” He and I, we were one person. “His death obviously hit her hard. She continues: “For a moment I had the feeling that I was only halfway there. And then you have to put on a short dress … ”and continue with the show at Caesar.

However, the album helped her. The French-Canadian explains: “It was really difficult because this is my first English album without René. Many things changed during the recording of this album. “Above all, she realized that she had to be strong – strong for herself and strong for her children. Still, she wondered. “Will I just not go on? Or will I say I am a warrior. I am a mother. I have strength and I will show them that I can do it, ”she said.

Courage is the perfect word. Dion says she thinks of “Angélil at least 100 times a day”. But she is ready to start a new chapter in her life and career. “You lose the love of your life and you have to carry the house and the children and tell them that it will be okay. So I am not well, but I am fine because I want to be okay. I have to be okay and I wanted to sing: “I’m fine.”

Celine Dion’s strength has been attacked by tabloids

The strength she shows in the short film disproves a recent story in the Globe that claimed in October that Dion had a “titanium crash”. The fake, tasteless report claimed the singer was still struggling to deal with Angélil’s death. According to the unreliable magazine, it had gotten so bad that “the grieving widow still needs help, or will do it,” as a so-called “buddy” told the tabloid. The whole story wasn’t just tasteless; it was completely wrong. The latest documentary shows that while she always grieves for her late husband, she is strong and ready to continue her career and life with her sons.