[how-charles-french-swam-eight-hours-in-shark-waters-to-help-save-15-u.s-sailors-in-wwii]

Charles Jackson French’s name could not be a residence one particular, but he was once named the Hero of the Yr by the Chicago Defender.

French, a United States Navy Messman, swam via shark-infested waters for 6 to 8 hours on the night time of September five, 1942 pulling a raft of 15 surviving sailors with a rope all over his waistline through World War II.

He was just 22.

The U.S. Navy Ship U.S.S. Gregory was hit by Japanese naval fireplace in the South Pacific killing lots of and wounding other individuals. It was the wounded that French effectively brought to security on the shores of the Solomon Islands saved by a landing craft.

By the feat, French must have turn into the very first black swimmer to get paid the Navy Medal for his heroic feat in 1943, having said that, he was denied the Medal of Honor or Silver Star. Alternatively, he obtained a letter of commendation from Adm. William F. Halsey, Jr. in May perhaps 1943. Halsey was then commander of the Southern Pacific Fleet.

The commendation stated: “For meritorious conduct in motion even though serving on board of a destroyer transport which was poorly harmed in the course of the engagement with Japanese forces in the British Solomon Islands on September five, 1942. Immediately after the engagement, a group of about fifteen adult males have been adrift on a raft, which was getting intentionally shelled by Japanese naval forces. French tied a line to himself and swam for extra than two several hours with no rest, therefore attempting to tow the raft. His carry out was in retaining with the maximum traditions of the Naval Services.”

French, an orphan explained as a “human tugboat,” gained a royal welcome from citizens of all races in his sister Viola’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. He appeared in advance of enthusiastic crowds at bond rallies, and a higher decoration seemed assured. Having said that, as in the case of several other African-American war heroes, he would receive a lesser reward than expected.

“The survivors felt that he deserved a increased tribute, possibly the Congressional Medal – or at the minimum, a Silver Star – but the Gregory episode was intricate by the issuance of a posthumous Silver Star to Lt. Cdr.H. F. Baurer, the ship’s CO. Wounded and dying, the skipper requested two companions to go away him and go to the assist of one more crewman who was yelling for assistance. He was never ever found again. By navy standards, it would be approximately unprecedented for a subordinate to obtain a bigger decoration for an act of heroism comparable to that of a remarkable.”

Petty Officer 1st Course French was born September 25, 1919 and died on November 7, 1956 aged 37. He was an American war hero from Foreman, Arkansas. He experienced enlisted in the United States Navy in 1937.

French’s heroics might have been lost to history experienced it not been for ensign Robert N. Adrian who instructed a reporter from the Involved Press. He later on narrated the tale on a nationwide radio application. French also appeared on a Gum Inc. card.

French is buried at Fort Rosecrans Nationwide Cemetery in San Diego, California.