How cheap is it to get a 6.52-inch smartphone? DOOGEE’s X95 costs only $ 60

Even in 2020, I never imagined that you could build a smartphone with a 6-inch display or better for something less than $ 100. We have seen a number of devices around the low 5-inch mark, such as the Alcatel models, which are around around $ 100- $ 120, but both offer a bigger screen at half the price? DOOGEE has gone mad. The new X95 is listed as only $ 60, but offers a 6.52-inch full drop display with an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio and a brightness of 600 nits.

Now, for $ 60, the rest of the device has to be a real bargain, definitely? The display actually only has a resolution of 1200×540, which means 202 pixels per inch. Inside there is the SoC MT6737 MT6737 Mediatek quad-core, at 1.3 GHz and only 2 GB of DRAM. There will be two models, with 16 GB or 32 GB of memory, but the X95 supports a microSD card up to 128 GB. The battery is a considerable 4350 mAh with 10 W fast charging on microUSB and offers Android 10 with 4G connectivity on 1/3/7/8/10 bands.

For cameras, there are three on the back: a 13 MP main camera, a 2 MP vertical camera and a 2x optical zoom camera. Together they offer a bokeh effect for portraits. The front camera is a 5 MP unit, which also allows face unlocking which DOOGEE states can be achieved in ~ 0.2 seconds. We’re not going to win any camera quality awards here (DOOGEE is unlikely to have AI-accelerated camera functionality), but for $ 60 there is actually more than I expected.

The case uses a “glass-like” plastic material and the X95 will come in a range of vibrant colors including black, green and blue.

Doogee officially lists the launch price as $ 60 / £ 50 for the 2 + 32 GB model, however the links provided to its store show that this price for the 2 + 16 GB model, reduced from $ 100, and for AliExpress it is $ 70 for 2 + 16, while on Gearbest it costs $ 100 for the same 2 + 16 model. I contacted the PR team to qualify where the 2 + 32 models are and how much they will cost. Orders from the Doogee store also have a limited time $ 5 coupon and a “free” N95 mask. I guess that’s a way of attracting orders, given the current global situation.

Despite all the low-end components here, a $ 60 device could be perfect for an older family member who just needs something in an emergency.

Related reading