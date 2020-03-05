how-chelsea-could-line-up-next-time-with-hakim-ziyech,-plus-targets-alex-telles-and-jan-oblak

Frank Lampard will be wanting to overhaul his Chelsea squad in summer season with several players now joined with moves to Stamford Bridge.

It was a luxurious the Englishman could not pay for past summer when he initially grew to become Blues manager owing to the commence of the club’s transfer ban.

The west London club experienced also just shed star participant Eden Hazard in an £89million transfer to Actual Madrid, which was a further more blow.

Getty Visuals Hakim Ziyech will be signing up for Chelsea in the summer season

On enchantment, that transfer ban was diminished to one window and Chelsea ended up able to indicator gamers in January but they resisted the temptation to dip into the sector.

That will adjust this summer, however, with 1 signing presently verified.

The Blues reached an arrangement with Ajax to convey Hakim Ziyech to Stamford Bridge at the end of the period, with the offer remaining completed just 12 days soon after the January window shut.

It would be astonishing if Chelsea make just one particular addition in the summer time, especially considering their inactivity in the sector about the very last year and their inconsistent kind.

They are still fourth in the Leading League and in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup following beating Liverpool but have struggled for final results at Stamford Bridge.

Dutch soccer specialist Marcel van der Kraan on Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech – ‘The supporters will love him’

Remaining-again is an space Lampard is reportedly wanting to fortify regardless of Marcos Alonso’s excellent performances in current months that has observed him scored three aims in the Blues’ previous two Leading League game titles.

Alex Telles has been linked with a go to Stamford Bridge following reportedly turning down a new deal give from Porto.

Portuguese publication A Bola claim the club will hard cash in on Telles this summer to avoid him leaving on a totally free transfer when his contract expires in 2021.

AFP OR LICENSORS Alex Telles could join Chelsea in the summer months

Leicester defender Ben Chillwell is a further name touted as a achievable replacement but the Porto male would be a a lot more very affordable alternative.

It has also been claimed Lampard is all set to axe up to 8 players from his current squad as he looks to set his own stamp on the team.

One of these is probably to be goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who was a short while ago dropped from the starting off line-up in favour of veteran Willy Caballero.

Stories propose the Blues will make an audacious bid to attempt and lure Jan Oblak absent from Atletico Madrid by presenting Kepa plus £25million.

Here is how Chelsea could line-up next season with Telles, Ziyech and Oblak in their starting off line-ups.

4-three-three

Buildlineup.com How Chelsea could line-up following time in a 4-3-3 development

This development would allow Lampard to engage in Christian Pulisic and Ziyech on reverse flanks with Tammy Abraham actively playing via the middle.

It would also suggest Mason Mount actively playing in a somewhat deeper job in a midfield a few along with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho but not a place he is unfamiliar with.

Telles would then play in a back again 4 along with Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James with Oblak in target.

four-2-3-1

How Chelsea could line-up in a four-2-3-one development up coming season

Lampard will have a great deal of options for players to fill the attacking role on the remaining with Callum Hudson-Odoi pushing to nail down regular starting off put.

In this development, a a few of Hudson-Odoi, Mount and Ziyech would participate in guiding Abraham with Kante and Jorginho as the deeper midfielders to break up the perform.