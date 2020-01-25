How Chelsea should line up for the FA Cup duel with Hull when Kepa Arrizabalaga is dropped and Tariq Lamptey is substituted on

Chelsea hopes to be back on track this weekend after two disappointing Premier League results in the FA Cup.

They were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle last Saturday before drawing ten against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Frank Lampards Chelsea faces Hull in the FA Cup

Frank Lampard’s team will face Hull City in the fourth round after defeating Nottingham Forest in the third round.

Chelsea have won the last seven matches between the two teams, including a 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the 2018 FA Cup.

Hull also never managed to beat the blues in the FA Cup after failing ten times.

Here’s how talkSPORT.com says Chelsea should compete for Saturday’s game with comments live on talkSPORT at 5:30 p.m.

How Chelsea should face Hull

Willy Caballero has been a Chelsea goalkeeper this season, but even if he hasn’t, he deserves a try in the game.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been prone to mistakes in the last few games and you could see the blues turning away from him in the summer.

Lampard is blessed with options on the right, and it would be good if Tariq Lamptey had a little more game time.

The 19-year-old has only completed one senior appearance for the club. Reece James has an injury, so he can still be rested.

Marcos Alonso, Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma are probably Lampard’s best options right now to improve the four.

N’Golo Kante has often been used as a more advanced role with Jorginho as a defensive midfielder, but the pair could be used as two if Lampard played a 4-2-3-1 formation.

N’Golo Kante should start for Chelsea against Hull

This would then enable Mason Mount to move further ahead of Michy Batshuayi, while Callum Hudson-Odoi plays Willian on the left.

Christian Pulisic would have made the team but is struggling with an injury and hasn’t played since New Year. Tammy Abraham is likely to be injured, but scans have shown that he did not break his ankle.