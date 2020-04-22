How Chris Evans Moves From Marvel

Chris Evans ready for the audience to see it in a new light.

Nearly a decade after making his debut as Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2011 film Captain America: First Avenger, the actor appeared to put on a good shield with last summer’s epic Avengers: Endgame, MCU and Evans’ ninth. And now, he, like many other Avenger actors who saw their MCU end last year, is preparing to do the impossible: Create a new path beyond the juggernaut that has elevated his career to heroism.

He made his first attempt at a rediscovery last fall with a clever Knives Out from the director Rian Johnson. In the hit movie, featuring a slew of talented talent is included Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Daniel Craig, Don Johnson and more, Evans stars as Ransom Drysdale, the nephew of (and suspected murder) Harlan Thrombey who recently passed away (Christopher Plummer), a trustee who wants nothing – except maybe a moral compass.

“This is one of the scripts you read – a type of movie that I really like and that I don’t think is often enough,” Evans said of Johnson’s script in the film’s production notes, released by Lionsgate. “I’m used to playing well and being a good leader, so this is a great opportunity to play with someone who is passionate about himself. It feels great to have the opportunity to stretch.”

“It’s great to have a great Marvel arc playing with how the audience looks at Chris,” Johnson said of the cast. “You can see more of his reach and how great his acting is.”

It’s all part of the cast’s quest to leave the MCU behind, something that might not be easy— “When you play the character for a long time, you start to see the similarities between what the character is going through and what you’re going through. your own situation through the eyes of someone who may handle it better than you do, “he told the Journal of Men for playing the Honorable Cap for the past decade. “It felt like graduating from high school or college, you know? During the last month of filming, I let myself work every day and was a little overwhelmed and a bit nostalgic and grateful. By the end of the day, I was taken aback. jerks “—but for him, a necessity.

“Momentum is a real misunderstanding, I think,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2019. “But it’s very strong in the cast’s mentality. You really believe that when you roll a ball, you have to keep it rolling. I might be wrong, but for me – I don’t believe it. I don’t think it’s real. “

To prove this, he intends to spend several years working on projects that speak to him while maintaining his desire to stay out of business altogether.

“Every few months, I decide that I’m done. It’s been my thing for decades now,” he told Avenger Scarlett Johansson in a chat with Variety Studio: Actors on Actors. “I’m always looking for a way out, but I like it.”

Keeping that love alive is a television entry with the limited series Apple TV + Defending Jacob, starring a teenage father accused of murder. (The first three episodes of the 2012 bestselling novel adaptation of the same name, starred Michelle’s pier and co-star of Evans’ Knives Out Jaeden Martell, debuted on the streaming service on Friday, April 24.) “I think TV now, the creative mind is given a little bit of freedom,” he told Johansson, before reflecting on his experience in filming in a conglomerate studio system. “It feels like movies are sometimes flooded with studio notes, and all of a sudden, what was once the original idea of ​​being the lowest common denominator, and then you have no one’s favorite movie but everyone’s nail polish. I think that’s why. people might turn around, and see things like presenting a truly innovative service plan. “

Regarding the experience of filming the series – his first TV role in two decades since the short Fox Fox 2000 series – filmed in the suburbs of Boston, Evans told Esquire in their April / May 2020 issue, “It feels like I have a regular job of nine to five. I’m going to bed in my own bed; I’m going to see my family on the weekends. Often you have a nomadic lifestyle as an actor. You live in suitcases and in cities you don’t know. Doing Jacob makes me feel like stay at home but still do what I love. It’s very comfortable. “

Even the actress hopes to start a family— “I really want kids. Yes, I do. I love pedestrians, household items. I want wives, I want children. I love ceremonies. carving pumpkins and decorating Christmas trees and stuff like that, “he told the Men’s Journal – and maybe, one day, will return after his first try with the 2014 film Before We Go – he’s looking for a good script, he told THR – he just approved the results work on his MCU to let him enjoy more risky moves.

“When you get a little rest, when you don’t feel like this weird pressure cooker to grab the next grape before you release what you get, that’s a fun moment,” he told the Men’s Journal.

And he doesn’t care what people think of him either. “I didn’t put myself in the box. I didn’t have a big plan for what I was aiming for. I just got up and went with my taste,” he told Esquire. “I am at a point in my life right now where I have the luxury of being very, very fortunate to pursue what I want to do. And I do not ruin the process by thinking about how others see me.”

As to whether he might take Cap’s armor on the way, as, say, in the upcoming Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, scheduled for Disney + in the future, Evans has not ruled out anything. But don’t hold your breath.

“Not only that, but this is also not exciting. There are other things I’m working on right now. I think Cap has a hard time keeping up with the landing, and I think they did a really good job of letting him finish the trip,” he told Johansson. “If you’re going to visit it, it can’t be cash. It’s not just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we exposing? What do we add to this story? Many things must be united.”

After all, Steve was successful. And the actress was hesitant to cancel the work required to get there.

“Shame embarrassing. I protect her very much,” he added. “This is a very valuable time, and jumping into movies is a terrible prospect for me. I have said that not many times, and there are a million ways that can go wrong. It almost feels like maybe we should let this one sit.”

Instead, we just have to see Evans spread his wings and go wherever the wind carries him. To be honest, it’s more than good enough.

Defending prime minister Jacob on Friday, April 24 on Apple TV +.

(Originally published on November 27, 2019 at 3am PT.)