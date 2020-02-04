How Chris Pratt learned to “fake” his improv comedy

Chris Pratt admitted that he is not as spontaneously funny as he seems. The actor said that punch lines and jokes are not always on site. It effectively replaces the improvisation part of the comedy with preparation.

The Guardians of the Galaxy stars outlined his strategy in an interview with Esquire in 2014. For most of the interview, Pratt kept the jokes busy and kept the interview light and fresh. It wasn’t until the interview was finished that Pratt revealed that most of the jokes he shared had already been made up.

“I’ve done that all my life,” said Pratt at the time. “The best thing you hear from me is things I’ve been thinking about for the past three years. The best spectacle I did was to pretend that it was improvised and sneak in as if I only came across it. I feel like I’m going to reveal my secrets. Maybe that’s okay. That has always worked for me in the past. “

Chris Pratt’s comedy talents are well known

Of course, Pratt doesn’t just use his improvisation skills for interviews. In 2012, the cast and crew from Parks and Recreation praised his ability to build multiple rows in character. Co-star Amy Poehler and the show’s executive producer, Michael Schur, confirmed Pratt’s comedy. Poehler said Pratt often suggested lines or jokes that would make it onto the show. Schur also explained that “the funniest line ever spoken on our show” was one of Pratts, although it “made him angry” that the actor did it.

“The funniest line that was ever spoken on our show was improvised by Chris Pratt,” said Schur at the Paley Center for Media, saying, “Leslie, I entered your symptoms into the thing here and it said that you were having trouble with the Could have network connectivity, “said Schur. “It made me angry as a writer.”

The actor went from Parks and Rec to Jurassic Park

Pratt portrayed Andy Dwyer for the entire seven seasons in the NBC comedy sitcom. In the sixth season, his character was missing because Pratt was shooting Guardians of the Galaxy at around the same time. Pratt’s appearance on the show is considered his breakout role, although he’s now undoubtedly an A-list movie star.

Pratt recently married Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger after his divorce from Anna Faris. Just last week, Gossip Cop bombarded a rumor that Pratt’s latest project caused a crack in his marriage to Schwarzenegger. A suspected source claimed that the couple had problems due to Pratt’s schedule and could not see his wife. The source continued that this caused Pratt to be fed up with his wife. This turned out to be untrue because the two spent time together before filming the film.