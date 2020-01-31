How Coca-Cola Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill landed for his Super Bowl spot

Coca-Cola goes to Hollywood to see its Super Bowl spot and grabs famous director Martin Scorsese and actor / director Jonah Hill to launch Coca-Cola Energy in a great way.

On the 60-second spot “Show Up”, Scorsese and Hill – with a cameo by Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist YBN Cordae – play an SMS to meet at a party.

It shows Scorsese at a costume party that looks lost among a crowd of night owls. Cut to Hill, who is lying on his couch and asked if he is coming. He looks tired and doesn’t want to go. Scorsese waits when he sees the dots of a pending text that never seems to come. It then becomes a news story as the dots appear everywhere. A reporter wonders: “Will Jonah Hill betray Martin Scorsese? The world wants to know. “

After that, things get a bit surreal as three-eyed frogs and YBN Cordae all wonder what Hill will write. Hill then goes to a supermarket and grabs a Coca-Cola energy. After drinking it, he feels sufficiently excited and shows up in time for a big hug by Scorsese.

“Everyone can put themselves in their position where a friend is somewhere out and the other is committed to being somewhere, but is at home and tired, just sitting on the couch and just doesn’t really participate,” said Geoff Cottrill, senior Vice President Coca-Cola North America, responsible for strategic marketing, told The Drum about the idea behind it.

How Coke Came to His Stars

While Hill and Scorsese seem like a strange couple, Cottrill says they are actually friends in real life.

“When we started thinking about the casting, we immediately thought – both client and agency (Wieden + Kennedy Portland) – that Jonah Hill was the perfect person for this casting. Only who he is and his general attitude and the fact that he is a modern Renaissance man who directs, makes and plays films is only an interesting personality.

“We basically said: ‘We need a second person for this place, do you have a friend you would suggest? ‘His team came back and said,’ Yes, he wants to do it with his buddy. ‘ We said, ‘Okay, who is that? “They said,” Martin Scorsese, his buddy. “We looked at each other across the table and smiled and said,” Okay, we can work with that. “Then we spoke to Martin Scorsese’s team and they were there right away,” said Cottrill.

The set had even more star power with commercial director Ulf Johansson and cameraman Andrzej Sekula, who shot pulp fiction, but Cottrill said the team worked together seamlessly.

“We had an all-star cast on the set. And I will say that both Marty and Jonah were a complete class. Mr. Scorsese interacted with everyone on the set. In fact, he showed the extras during a break, pointed to the DP, and said, “This guy did pulp fiction, isn’t that cool?” He was excited and enjoyed the moment… It was a lot of fun working with him, ”he said.

The motivation

Jaideep Kibe, vice president of Coca-Cola North America, said that the concept behind the spot and the motivation for every Coca-Cola product release starts with a strong human understanding. “In this case, there is a timeless truth, namely … there is so much to do, so many places to visit, to meet friends, to meet family, but you are wondering if you have the energy think that human insight and think about the innovation of Coca-Cola Energy that has a very simple promise in the heart – the energy that you want and the taste that you love – then this communication creates a space for us, and this Field is called “Show Up”.

“We are in the Super Bowl, on the largest stage, to provide our consumers with energy.” We’ll also show up at different times throughout the year when people get their first taste of Coke Energy, ”said Kibe.

“Show Up Monday”

While the Super Bowl is Coca-Cola Energy’s big showcase, the brand is planning an even bigger day after the game on Monday, when many people get sick or are somewhat useless at work due to Super Bowl fever. ‘

“We’re creating” Show Up Monday, “and we’ll be in places like Grand Central Station to give commuters who are towing a little more energy to get to work,” said Cottrill.

“We’re also working with Amazon and its Treasure Truck program, so we’re going to run large samples in 29 major markets around the country. We’ll also enable Alexa. If you ask Alexa for a sample from Coke Energy, she’ll send you two cans Give it a try and we’ll continue the idea of ​​reinforcing “Show Up”. “

Cottrill added that the campaign will touch all media, including social media, digital videos, television, and out-of-home media.

“Show Up Monday” will be one of the biggest sampling days in our brand’s history. We will do everything we can to help people show themselves wherever they go, whether they go to work or not, ”he concluded.

