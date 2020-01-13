How ComEd can prove its integrity

Loading...

ComEd CEO Joseph Dominguez argues that the energy company should be judged by its performance, not by the scandal that results from its political influence. I believe this when ComEd takes action to support it.

ComEd can start voluntarily terminating its participation in “formulation”, allowing the tool to operate under the reduced supervision of government regulators. Since the company has increased its political power to radically reform utilities regulation in 2011, formula rates have been a huge benefit to the result: the interest rate – on which it makes a profit – has risen by 84 percent.

ComEd sold formula rates as a means to improve reliability, which had been poor after decades of maladministration, and to build the “smart” network. Now that reliability has stabilized and investments in smart networks have largely been completed, why does ComEd still need this extraordinary legal treatment? If the aid program would like to be judged by its performance, regulatory oversight should welcome.

Secondly, ComEd can curb its expansive political influence operation, which has worked on, among other things, extending the formulation of formulas for another decade. ComEd does not need an army of lobbyists and political advisers, nor is it extraordinary political campaign spending to provide input to policymakers and regulators.

ComEd has this and more opportunities to show that it is committed to performance above political influence. Until and unless this is the case, customers and decision makers must regard the spin of ComEd as more of the same.

Abe Scarr

State Director

Illinois PIRG

Accusation differs from Trump’s success

There has been much speculation in the media about why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi passed the incredibly unconstitutional and weak articles of accusation so quickly and said they were “urgent” to protect our country, and then spent three weeks on them. Pelosi said she did this to put pressure on Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell to let the trial run in her own way instead of following the constitution, giving the senate the right to do it his own way .

Fortunately, McConnell was strong and refused to give in. And now democrat Pelosi has admitted and announced that she will release the accusation items next week. What changed?

What has changed is that on 15 January the United States will sign the most important trade agreement in American history, an agreement that will stop the mass cheating and stealing of China. Anyone who doesn’t think Pelosi will release these false accusations in the same week to divert American voters’ attention from this great Trump victory is living in an alternative universe!

The Democrats simply cannot live with that good news when we approach the 2020 elections. How else can they argue against the lowest unemployment and the best economy in decades, the highest stock market in history and a fantastic trade agreement with China under President Trump? Charade the charge!

Randy Rossi, Grayslake